Best known for its encrypted email and VPN services, Proton has launched Lumo for Business, a generative AI assistant to help companies enjoy the productivity benefits offered by AI without the risk of accidentally exposing confidential information.

In the last few years, Generative AI has upended how employees complete daily work, from writing and coding to research and reporting.

However, popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini have sparked understandable privacy concerns because they operate as closed systems with limited visibility into how data is stored or shared.

Zero-access encryption

Lumo's solution to this problem is zero-access encryption, meaning only users can decrypt their conversations. Proton says it does not keep logs or share user information.

Built on the same foundation as Proton Mail and Proton VPN, Lumo for Business allows employees to draft documents, analyze information, and collaborate securely.

It integrates with Proton Drive, so teams can add files directly into AI conversations for better context.

Hosted entirely in Europe and compliant with GDPR, the service is built around privacy and data protection.

Proton’s AI models and codebase are open source, allowing anyone to verify their security.

This transparency distinguishes it from US-based AI platforms that could be compelled to share user data under government orders.

"Generative AI has changed everything and stands to create the biggest societal shift since the creation of the internet itself. This is true for consumers, but possibly even more so for businesses. AI assistants boost productivity and are already widespread in the workplace. But they come with serious risks,” said Eamonn Maguire, Director of Engineering for AI at Proton.

“Many businesses have already banned ChatGPT and we're seeing reports of multinational companies building their own in-house AI because they can't risk their data disappearing into a black box. But small businesses don't have the resources to build their own ChatGPT from scratch. That's the gap Lumo fills. Companies shouldn't have to choose between competitive advantage and data security. With Lumo, they get both: enterprise-grade AI that keeps their sensitive data safe," he added.

Three months after Lumo’s initial debut, Proton has improved the service with performance and speed updates and is now making it widely available through the Lumo website and apps for iPhone or Android.

