Google’s Private AI Compute will let users securely run even the most powerful AI models on your smartphone

Private AI Compute is built to power Gemini models for your smartphone

Pixel 10’s Magic Cue could be the first feature to benefit from this

Google wants to be transparent and accountable

Google has launched Private AI Compute, its own cloud-based AI processing platform in a move to handle heavy processing tasks off-device.

Private AI Compute will enable access to advanced AI capabilities without having to limit them to on-device processing – the cloud parts will include strong data privacy protections.

In a company blog post, AI Innovation and Research VP Jay Yagnik explained that the data processed through Private AI Compute would only be available to the user (not even Google).

Google Private AI Compute cloud

“[AI’s] progression in capability requires advanced reasoning and computational power that at times goes beyond what’s possible with on-device processing,” Yagnik explained.

Google says Private AI Compute unlocks the “full speed and power” of Gemini models – something that would only be possible on-device with costly chips. Google says that models process data within a “specialized, protected space.”

Core technologies include Google’s proprietary Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for compute power and Titanium Intelligence Enclaves (TIE) to cover the privacy and security fronts.

A great example of where Private AI Compute can offer benefits is with Pixel 10’s Magic Cue, which generates contextually-aware suggestions like which apps you may want to open and which actions you may want to take.

On a similar note, Apple’s Private Cloud Compute (PCC), which was announced in mid-2024, extends on-device-level privacy to the cloud. Like Google’s take on the secure cloud, Apple uses its own proprietary silicon, Secure Enclave and Secure Boot.

“This is just the beginning,” Yagnik explained, suggesting that the product could still be in development and may continue to improve.

Google’s technical brief on Private AI Compute reveals plans for a bug bounty program to deepen accountability, as well as more options for security developers to inspect code and verify remote attestation.

