I’ve spotted a great Dell deal on Newegg that’s well worth a look if you’re after a fast, modern mini PC for under $700.

The Dell Pro Micro QCM1250 is currently $699.99, down from $999.99, and significantly cheaper than buying the same system directly from Dell, where it’s priced at $1,179.00.

That’s a huge saving on a business-class desktop of this quality. And if you're still on the fence, as an added sweetener Newegg is also bundling a free NordVPN subscription worth $50. We rated it our top VPN, so it’s an essential extra rather than a throwaway freebie.

Today's top Dell Pro Micro deal

Save 41% ($479) Dell Pro Micro: was $1,179 now $700 at Newegg The Dell Pro Micro QCM1250 is a compact business desktop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 235T, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. It runs Windows 11 Pro, supports Wi-Fi 6, and delivers solid performance in an ultra-small, energy-efficient design.

Building a similar system using comparable parts comes to roughly $817 on PCPartPicker, and that figure doesn’t include a Windows 11 Pro license.

With Newegg's deal, the system arrives fully assembled, licensed, and ready to use straight away.

The Pro Micro QCM1250 is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 235T, a modern processor designed to deliver strong performance in compact, energy-efficient systems.

Paired with 16GB of DDR5 memory, it’s well suited to multitasking, office work, development tasks, and general productivity. Intel’s integrated graphics handle everyday desktop use, web apps, and media playback without issue.

Storage is the one area where the Pro Micro comes up a little short. The 256GB NVMe SSD is a bit on the small side, but that’s an easy upgrade later if you need more space.

Everything else feels well judged for professional use. You get Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, and a tiny chassis that can sit behind a monitor or tuck neatly into a small workspace without creating heat or noise problems.

Weighing just over 3lb, this is a genuinely compact desktop from a top brand that delivers reliable everyday performance.

At its current price, it’s one of the best-value small-form-factor PCs available right now.