OpenAI is connecting all company secrets to ChatGPT - all your work data and apps are now open
ChatGPT can now directly cite your "company knowledge"
- ChatGPT is adding company knowledge to ChatGPT Business/Enterprise/Edu
- It connects to internal resources across Slack, cloud storage and more
- Ongoing work continues to refine the experience
OpenAI is adding access to "company knowledge" to ChatGPT for Business, Enterprise and Edu users, allowing the popular AI tool to connect with third-party tools such as Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive and GitHub, so the chatbot can provide answers that are more personalized to your business.
Company knowledge is powered by a version of GPT-5’s reasoning capabilities, so that it can draw comparisons from multiple sources, and as we’ve come to expect when it matters most, ChatGPT will also cite sources for improved trust.
After initiating the connections, users can access company knowledge via a separate button in the message composer area.
ChatGPT gives business users company knowledge
“Company knowledge has changed how I use ChatGPT at work more than anything we have built so far,” COO Brad Lightcap explained.
OpenAI says that company knowledge will ultimately lead to broken down silos where workers can combine multiple knowledge pools from across the company to create more informed results.
The tool was primarily designed to help with reporting, planning, researching and customer preparation, doing away with all the timely manual processes workers currently have to take.
OpenAI stressed that existing privacy permissions are respected by the company knowledge tool, and that “OpenAI never trains on your data by default.” All the usual security, compliance and control systems remain in place per organization policies, too.
When third-party apps are linked, ChatGPT may still reference them for certain snippets of knowledge, but to invoke company knowledge for more detailed reports, users will need to manually select the toggle.
The company also stressed that enabling company knowledge effectively disables internet access to force ChatGPT to cite those sources, so there’s no web searching or chart/image creation in this mode.
“You can turn it off and continue working in the same conversation to use these capabilities, while keeping your existing context,” OpenAI explained. These two experiences should become more aligned and integrated over the coming months, though.
