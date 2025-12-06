Genshin Impact is coming to Duolingo in bizarre new crossover
Claim free Primogems and more
- Genshin Impact is coming to Duolingo in a new crossover
- Fans will be obtain a bundle of in-game goodies by completing a three day Streak Quest
- This includes a cute Avatar and Namecard
The world of popular free-to-play open-world role-playing game Genshin Impact is coming to language learning app Duolingo in a bizarre new crossover.
From December 8, fans will be able to participate in a three day Streak Quest in the Duolingo app. It includes Genshin Impact characters like Cyno and Tighnari. The crossover features adorable new artwork, including Duo, the iconic Duolingo Owl, in an outfit inspired by the setting of the game.
Those that complete the quest will earn a bundle of in-game rewards. It contains 60 Primogems, plus two Hero's Wit, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, a 'Spiced Fried Chicken' recipe and one 'Spiced Fried Chicken' Food item.
You also get two great looking exclusive items: the 'Celebration: Dream Reader' Namecard and 'Diligent Study' Avatar. The Avatar is definitely my favorite inclusion here, with Paimon snoozing on top of a textbook after a serious studying session wearing a cute Duo-inspired sleep mask.
The crossover is running until December 27, so make sure to log in and complete the quest before it's gone.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
