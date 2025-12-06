Genshin Impact is coming to Duolingo in a new crossover

Fans will be obtain a bundle of in-game goodies by completing a three day Streak Quest

This includes a cute Avatar and Namecard

The world of popular free-to-play open-world role-playing game Genshin Impact is coming to language learning app Duolingo in a bizarre new crossover.

From December 8, fans will be able to participate in a three day Streak Quest in the Duolingo app. It includes Genshin Impact characters like Cyno and Tighnari. The crossover features adorable new artwork, including Duo, the iconic Duolingo Owl, in an outfit inspired by the setting of the game.

Those that complete the quest will earn a bundle of in-game rewards. It contains 60 Primogems, plus two Hero's Wit, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, a 'Spiced Fried Chicken' recipe and one 'Spiced Fried Chicken' Food item.

You also get two great looking exclusive items: the 'Celebration: Dream Reader' Namecard and 'Diligent Study' Avatar. The Avatar is definitely my favorite inclusion here, with Paimon snoozing on top of a textbook after a serious studying session wearing a cute Duo-inspired sleep mask.

The crossover is running until December 27, so make sure to log in and complete the quest before it's gone.

