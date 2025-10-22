Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord: Dreamspell is live

New festive decorations, seasonal meals, and special equipment have been added

Limited-time event quests are live, including Hirabami and Gypceros targets

The Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event is now live in Monster Hunter Wilds. It's a Halloween-themed update that can be started in The Grand Hub for all Hunters.

The latest seasonal update completely transforms the player hub in Monster Hunter Wilds, giving it a spooky makeover with Jack O'Lanterns, candles and fireworks. The festivities run from now until Wednesday, November 12, and there's extra login bonuses available throughout the event period. Players that jump into Monster Hunter Wilds during Dreamspell will collect event-exclusive crafting materials to make special equipment.

There's a bunch of rewards available for simply logging into Monster Hunter Wilds, giving players (including myself) incentive to head back into the game. The following items are up for grabs as part of login rewards:

Seikret decoration

Pendants

Gestures

BGM track

Pop-up camp gear options

Pop-up camp customizations

Hunter profile background

Hunter profile pose

Hunter profile nameplate

Hunter profile titles

Thankfully, it's not just cosmetics that will be added as part of the Halloween update. Arch-tempered Nu Udra joins the proceedings as part of a new Challenge Quest between October 22 and October 29. This will be quite a fight, offering some of the most challenging content in the game so far. Two new Limited Time Quests enter the fray as well: Hirabami Harvest, and That Won't Faze Me!

For a full list of the new items available as part of the Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event, head to the MH Wilds blog.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.