Pokémon Legends Z-A release time build-up – here's what you need to know about the launch of the new Pokémon game

Pokémon Legends Z-A is almost here, launching October 16, 2025, on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. It's a very different kind of mainline Pokémon game than we're used to, set entirely in the vibrant Lumiose City. You'll make your way through a graded battle ranking system, while making use of brand new Mega evolutions.

While Pokémon Legends Z-A focuses on the Mega evolution mechanic first introduced in Generation 4, there are a lot of new bells and whistles that put it in line with more recent games. We've now played the game, and you can check out our full Pokémon Legends Z-A review for a final verdict. We loved it, and it'll certainly rank highly on our best Nintendo Switch 2 games list.

Here's our live coverage of the launch of Pokémon Legends Z-A, including the release time for your timezone, the file size, as well as key details you'll want to know before playing. Once the game is out, the TechRadar Gaming team will be providing moment-to-moment impressions of the early hours of play.

Pokémon Legends Z-A release time for your timezone

(Image credit: Future / The Pokémon Company)

Pokémon Legends Z-A releases on October 16, 2025* at the times below:

East Coast (US): October 16 at 12AM EDT

West Coast (US): October 15* at 9PM PDT

United Kingdom: October 16 at 12AM BST

Central Europe: October 16 at 12AM CEST

Australia (Sydney): October 16 at 12AM AEST

Japan (Tokyo): October 16 at 12AM JST

*The West Coast of North America will actually receive the game on October 15, 2025, due to timezone differences. You'll be able to download the game from the eShop at this time.

Pokémon Legends Z-A preload and file size

(Image credit: Game Freak)

You can preload Pokémon Legends Z-A by pre-ordering the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This allows you to get it installed, making it immediately accessible upon release. Be aware that there may be a day-one patch to install before you play; however, we've not heard anything from Nintendo to indicate as such. The file size is 4.1GB.

Pokémon Legends Z-A starter Pokémon

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The three Pokémon Legends Z-A starter Pokémon are Tepig, Totodile, and Chikorita. Here's a bit of info on each:

Tepig: This Generation 5 Pokémon was a starter in Pokémon Black, Pokémon White, and the immediate sequels Black 2 and White 2. It's a fire type that evolves into Pignite and then Emboar. Once Tepig evolves, it gains a Fighting type in addition to Fire.

This Generation 5 Pokémon was a starter in Pokémon Black, Pokémon White, and the immediate sequels Black 2 and White 2. It's a fire type that evolves into Pignite and then Emboar. Once Tepig evolves, it gains a Fighting type in addition to Fire. Totodile: A Generation 2 starter introduced in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver. Totodile is Water type, evolving into Croconaw and then Feraligatr. These Pokémon stick to Water type throughout the evolutionary line.

A Generation 2 starter introduced in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver. Totodile is Water type, evolving into Croconaw and then Feraligatr. These Pokémon stick to Water type throughout the evolutionary line. Chikorita: This Generation 2 starter Pokémon was introduced alongside Totodile and Cyndaquil in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver. It's a Grass type that evolves into Bayleef and then Meganium, retaining its Grass type throughout.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Legends: Z-A | New Mega Evolutions! - YouTube Watch On

Here are the new Mega Evolutions that've been revealed for Pokémon Legends Z-A so far. We're staying away from leaks completely, so the list below only contains officially announced Pokémon:

Mega Chesnaught (New)

Mega Delphox (New)

Mega Greninja (New)

Mega Hawlucha (New)

Mega Dragonite (New)

Mega Victreebell (New)

Mega Malamar (New)

Mega Raichu X (New)

Mega Raichu Y (New)

Note that Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y are exclusive to the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Legends Z-A. This will add new story content, as well as new Pokémon, when it launches sometime post-launch. We don't have a release date yet.