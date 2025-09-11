Astro Bot Joyful controller pre-orders live: where to buy the new DualSense, key info, and the best links to save right now

PlayStation is treating us to a super month or so of limited-edition hardware and restocks, and the latest is the imminent Astro Bot Joyful Dualsense controller that goes up for pre-order tomorrow.

The original Limited Edition Astro Bot DualSense controller that launched last year was one of the most popular ones released to date, and stock absolutely flew off the digital shelves when pre-orders began - and when any other stock appeared.

The Joyful variant is a, well, joyous little variation upon the theme, and offers a similar robot-y aesthetic as well as different-shaped eyes on the touchpad, which are very cheery indeed.

Given the baseline interest in its predecessor, I suspect Astro Bot Joyful controller pre-order interest to be very hot indeed when stock drops at 10am (local time) on September 12 (tomorrow). As a result, I am here to guide you through the pre-order phase, as well as provide all the best info and links you need to find your new controller simply and easily - and fast.

And with that, let's get into it: below you'll find an overview of the pad, but also a host of quick links and expanded retailer info ahead of pre-orders beginning tomorrow - these links are the best ones for now, but I'll update them as soon as I spot anything, anywhere.

Astro Bot Joyful controller: cut to the chase

Price: tbc, but likely $84.99 / £74.99 to be in line with other limited edition pads

tbc, but likely $84.99 / £74.99 to be in line with other limited edition pads Pre-order date: September 12, 2025 (10am local time)

September 12, 2025 (10am local time) Release date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Design: Sporting a similar design to the original Astro Bot DualSense, this controller features a gloriously cute robot aesthetic in the super blue and white colorway of the PlayStation platforming champion, and has a brand-new eye design on the touchpad

Astro Bot Joyful controller complete UK pre-orders

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at PlayStation Direct UK PlayStation Direct in the UK should definitely, once again, be your first port of call in the search for pre-order stock of the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense controller.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Amazon As a regular stockist of limited edition pads that I've had genuine success with in the past year or so, Amazon UK is certainly a retailer to keep to hand.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at very.co.uk Very stocked the Ghost of Yotei controllers really well recently, so it's definitely one of my picks to keep that going with Astro Bot Joyful controller stock.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at ShopTo.Net Also proving a reliable stockist of the recent Ghost of Yotei controller and PS5 console recently, ShopTo will almost definitely be at the Astro Bot party when pre-orders open.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at thegamecollection.net I've not known The Game Collection to be a huge stockist of limited edition PlayStation hardware, but it has the gold DualSense available right now, so snag it while you can if you prefer to shop at this retailer.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Argos If it gets stock, it'll be worth paying attention to the geographical spread and your postcode's availability of stock at Argos, as your delivery options may vary.

Astro Bot Joyful controller complete US pre-orders

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at PlayStation Direct US While Sony has said other retailers are getting involved with selling the controller, PlayStation Direct has to be your first port of call, and this is the page it'll appear on when it pops.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Amazon With other retailers indeed being involved, you have to assume that Amazon will be one of them. This is the link to hold while we wait for the listing page to drop.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Walmart Same goes for Walmart: it will surely be on the list of retailers selling the new Astro Bot controller so keep this search page close to hand for now.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Best Buy Best Buy always sells (well, nearly always at least) limited edition PlayStation hardware when it can, so this is definitely a retailer to keep close to hand.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Target As and when pre-orders go live, this is the page that the DualSense is likely to pop up on at Target, so keep this one handy.

Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at GameStop Specialist video game retailer GameStop rounds out our picks (once again) for US retailers to bookmark in advance of Astro Bot Joyful pre-orders opening.