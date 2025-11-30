Jump to:

Some of the coolest PS5 controllers are at lowest-ever prices with these Cyber Monday DualSense deals

Deals
By published

Huge discounts on highly desirable PlayStation pads

Cyber Monday DualSense deals.
(Image credit: Sony / Future)
Jump to:

Cyber Monday is almost here, and that means a wealth of discounts on all things PlayStation, including some heavily reduced DualSense Wireless Controller models.

One of the best deals I've spotted will net you the new Icon Blue special edition at Walmart for just $64 (was $84.99). Along a similar vein, there's also a fantastic $20 saving on the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, which is now just $64.99 at PS Direct down from $84.99.

DualSense Cyber Monday deals – US quick links

DualSense Cyber Monday deals – UK quick links

Today's best DualSense Black Friday deals in the US

DualSense Wireless Controller
Save $20.99
DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

You can't go wrong with the plain white DualSense, especially if you're just after a basic replacement or spare for playing with friends.

Price check: Amazon - $54.99 | Best Buy - $54.99 | PS Direct - $54.99 | GameStop - $54.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller Icon Blue
Lowest-ever price
Save $20.99
DualSense Wireless Controller Icon Blue: was $84.99 now $64 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

This is an absolutely ridiculous price for the latest DualSense release, which is a limited edition blue design covered with little details inspired by the history of PlayStation.

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save $20
DualSense Wireless Controller Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition: was $84.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

Our first big discount on the incredible Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition DualSense? Sign me up! This adorable design is inspired by PlayStation's cutest protagonist and perfect gift material.

Price check: PS Direct - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save $20
DualSense Wireless Controller God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition: was $84.99 now $64.99 at PlayStation Direct US
Read moreRead less

This Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary controller only released last month so a price cut this tempting is a welcome surprise! If you've had your eyes on this pad, now is the time to buy it before it's gone.

Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Best Buy - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99

View Deal
DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
Save $30.99
DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: was $199.99 now $169 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The DualSense Edge isn't quite matching its lowest-ever price in the US, but a $30.99 discount is still nothing to sniff at. This premium pad is perfect for die-hard PlayStation gamers thanks to its abundance of high-end features.

Price check: Walmart - $169 | Best Buy - $169.99 | GameStop - $169.99

View Deal

Today's best DualSense Cyber Monday deals in the UK

DualSense Wireless Controller
Save £18
DualSense Wireless Controller: was £60 now £42 at EE
Read moreRead less

Right now EE is the cheapest place to get the standard White DualSense in the UK, with a few other retailers trailing slightly behind with similarly tempting savings.

Price check: Amazon - £42.99 | Argos - £44.99 | Currys - £43 | John Lewis - £42.99 | PS Direct - £44.99 | Game - £49.99