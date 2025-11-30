Some of the coolest PS5 controllers are at lowest-ever prices with these Cyber Monday DualSense deals
Huge discounts on highly desirable PlayStation pads
Cyber Monday is almost here, and that means a wealth of discounts on all things PlayStation, including some heavily reduced DualSense Wireless Controller models.
One of the best deals I've spotted will net you the new Icon Blue special edition at Walmart for just $64 (was $84.99). Along a similar vein, there's also a fantastic $20 saving on the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, which is now just $64.99 at PS Direct down from $84.99.
The deals aren't just confined to the US either. In the UK, you can pick up the delightful Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition pad for only £50 at Currys (was £74.99). The Premium DualSense Edge has also had its biggest-ever discount at Amazon, where it's only £149.99 (was £189.99).
DualSense Cyber Monday deals – US quick links
- DualSense Controllers: starting at $54 at Walmart
- Icon Blue Special Edition: $64 at Walmart
- Astro Bot Joyful pad: just $64.99 at Best Buy
- God of War Anniversary: only $64.99 at PS Direct
- DualSense Edge: lowest-ever price at Amazon
DualSense Cyber Monday deals – UK quick links
- DualSense: starting from £42 at EE
- Chroma Pearl: just £46 at EE
- Astro Bot: £50 at Currys
- God of War Anniversary: under £50 at John Lewis
- DualSense Edge: lowest-ever price at Amazon
Today's best DualSense Black Friday deals in the US
Read moreRead less▼
You can't go wrong with the plain white DualSense, especially if you're just after a basic replacement or spare for playing with friends.
Price check: Amazon - $54.99 | Best Buy - $54.99 | PS Direct - $54.99 | GameStop - $54.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is an absolutely ridiculous price for the latest DualSense release, which is a limited edition blue design covered with little details inspired by the history of PlayStation.
Read moreRead less▼
Our first big discount on the incredible Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition DualSense? Sign me up! This adorable design is inspired by PlayStation's cutest protagonist and perfect gift material.
Price check: PS Direct - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99
Read moreRead less▼
This Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary controller only released last month so a price cut this tempting is a welcome surprise! If you've had your eyes on this pad, now is the time to buy it before it's gone.
Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Best Buy - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99
Read moreRead less▼
The DualSense Edge isn't quite matching its lowest-ever price in the US, but a $30.99 discount is still nothing to sniff at. This premium pad is perfect for die-hard PlayStation gamers thanks to its abundance of high-end features.
Price check: Walmart - $169 | Best Buy - $169.99 | GameStop - $169.99
Today's best DualSense Cyber Monday deals in the UK
Read moreRead less▼
Right now EE is the cheapest place to get the standard White DualSense in the UK, with a few other retailers trailing slightly behind with similarly tempting savings.
Price check: Amazon - £42.99 | Argos - £44.99 | Currys - £43 | John Lewis - £42.99 | PS Direct - £44.99 | Game - £49.99