<a id="elk-7748032f-efa0-4f81-a9d9-e2dfdc6915f3"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-cyber-monday-sales-coverage">Welcome to our Cyber Monday sales coverage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="c2364e8d-fc77-42f5-8091-3eb9798e6a5d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="RYeRPMXvcaZEAYTpNLwMSg" name="cyber-monday-deals-live-hub-header-1" alt="Collage of tech from the Cyber Monday sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/RYeRPMXvcaZEAYTpNLwMSg.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b8a9c5a7-1814-4e6b-b3c6-c80853518f11">Yes, Black Friday has only just ended, but we're rolling straight into this year's Cyber Monday sales. In fact, Amazon has already switched over to launch its Cyber Monday sale, so I've taken a look through the retailer to bring you the best offers right here. I've also checked the big names such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more to see what Black Friday deals are still available there and are worth grabbing this weekend. Stay tuned for all of my top picks and recommendations.</p>