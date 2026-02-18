If, like me, the recent news about a God of War Trilogy remake has got you incredibly hyped for the behemoth series' return, then you may be looking for ways to celebrate.

If that's the case, then there are plenty of awesome bits of God of War merchandise, books, and - if you've somehow not played them yet - some incredible games in the series available to play on current consoles that you can pick up now.

As a huge fan of the series and a bit of a gaming collector, I'm always looking for ways to fill my game and shelves and find bits and bobs that provide nods to one of the finest gaming sagas going. That's what I've done here, by serving you up a delicious selection of God of War goodies - both official goodies, as well as God of War-adjacent things which tickle my fancy.

My personal favorites are the books - I've cooked meals from recipes in the cookbook! - and also the drinking horn. It's fantastic, and you feel very powerful slamming it down, shouting 'Boy!'.

Chosen by Chosen by Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I'm a massive PlayStation fanatic, and that extends to all of the platform's major series. From The Last of Us to Horizon and Uncharted to God of War, I love all of them. My fondness extends to spending my own money on artwork, books, and merch for my office and gaming setup so I can be surrounded by my gaming hobby. I've been doing this for years, and am always on the hunt for extras, and some of my favorites have been God of War-related, such as cookbook, a limited edition DualShock 3, and more.

Some of the best God of War merch

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.