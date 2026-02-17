Alienware’s curved QD-OLED monitor is one of the most impressive ultrawide displays you can buy - and it’s $200 off right now

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve found a massive deal on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED screen. It’s currently $499 (was $699) at Amazon. That's a huge discount on one of the most impressive ultrawide displays you can get right now - and it's perfect for business and creative professionals alike.

This 34-inch curved panel uses Quantum Dot OLED tech, which combines OLED’s deep blacks and near-infinite contrast with richer, more vibrant color.

Ultrawide screens give you more horizontal space for multitasking, smoother side-by-side windows, and a more immersive view for work and watching movies without needing a dual-monitor setup.

Today's best ultrawide monitor deal

The screen here looks punchy and detailed without sacrificing accuracy, covering 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color space. That's ideal for content creators, particularly those in the video editing space.

And with a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, it provides plenty of workspace for creators and a wider field of view for anyone who wants a more immersive setup.

You get a 165Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, a 0.1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, tear-free performance. Motion looks clean and responsive, and the QD-OLED panel keeps dark scenes sharp instead of muddy, helped by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support.

The design is classic Alienware — clean and futuristic without going overboard. The 1800R curve pulls you into the screen, while the stand supports height, tilt, swivel, and slant adjustments so it’s easy to dial in the right position.

Cable management is built in, there’s customizable RGB AlienFX lighting, and a simple central joystick makes navigating settings easy.

This display works well for professionals, and Creator Mode lets you switch between DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces and adjust gamma settings for more precise work, which is handy if you split time between editing and entertainment.

Alienware includes a 3-year premium warranty with OLED burn-in coverage, which adds peace of mind when investing in an OLED panel.

At $499, this is a rare chance to grab a high-end QD-OLED ultrawide for much less than expected, whether you’re upgrading your workspace or building a more immersive setup.

For more options, check out the best business monitors we've rated and reviewed.

Also consider