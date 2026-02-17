Alienware’s curved QD-OLED monitor is one of the most impressive ultrawide displays you can buy - and it’s $200 off right now
The design is classic Alienware — clean, futuristic and practical
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I’ve found a massive deal on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED screen. It’s currently $499 (was $699) at Amazon. That's a huge discount on one of the most impressive ultrawide displays you can get right now - and it's perfect for business and creative professionals alike.
This 34-inch curved panel uses Quantum Dot OLED tech, which combines OLED’s deep blacks and near-infinite contrast with richer, more vibrant color.
Ultrawide screens give you more horizontal space for multitasking, smoother side-by-side windows, and a more immersive view for work and watching movies without needing a dual-monitor setup.
Today's best ultrawide monitor deal
Alienware's 34-inch curved QD-OLED ultrawide monitor has 3440 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. It delivers deep blacks, vivid color, and smooth motion thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, making it excellent for creative work, and everyday multitasking.
The screen here looks punchy and detailed without sacrificing accuracy, covering 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color space. That's ideal for content creators, particularly those in the video editing space.
And with a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, it provides plenty of workspace for creators and a wider field of view for anyone who wants a more immersive setup.
You get a 165Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, a 0.1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, tear-free performance. Motion looks clean and responsive, and the QD-OLED panel keeps dark scenes sharp instead of muddy, helped by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support.
The design is classic Alienware — clean and futuristic without going overboard. The 1800R curve pulls you into the screen, while the stand supports height, tilt, swivel, and slant adjustments so it’s easy to dial in the right position.
Cable management is built in, there’s customizable RGB AlienFX lighting, and a simple central joystick makes navigating settings easy.
This display works well for professionals, and Creator Mode lets you switch between DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces and adjust gamma settings for more precise work, which is handy if you split time between editing and entertainment.
Alienware includes a 3-year premium warranty with OLED burn-in coverage, which adds peace of mind when investing in an OLED panel.
At $499, this is a rare chance to grab a high-end QD-OLED ultrawide for much less than expected, whether you’re upgrading your workspace or building a more immersive setup.
For more options, check out the best business monitors we've rated and reviewed.
Also consider
LG’s UltraWide 34-inch monitor is down to $210 at Best Buy. The 21:9 IPS display gives you loads of horizontal space for multitasking, while 100Hz refresh and 5ms response keep motion smooth. DisplayHDR 400 and sRGB 99% add vibrant color, and the slim design keeps desks tidy.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.