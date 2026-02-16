LG's impressive UltraWide 34-inch monitor is one of the best deals I've seen in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

If your desktop feels cramped, I've found a Presidents' Day Sale deal that's going to net you a lot more screen space for a lower price, as the LG UltraWide 34-inch monitor is now $210 (was $300) at Best Buy.

The 34-inch IPS panel runs at 2560 x 1080 with a 21:9 aspect ratio, so you get far more horizontal space than a standard display. Two or three windows side by side feels natural, making it great for work, content creation, and everyday multitasking.

Color performance looks great thanks to VESA DisplayHDR 400 support and up to sRGB 99% coverage. Images appear bright and punchy, while the IPS panel keeps viewing angles wide and consistent, so nothing washes out when you change position.

Today's best ultrawide monitor deal

Save $90 LG UltraWide 34-inch IPS FHD monitor: was $300 now $210 at Best Buy LG’s UltraWide 34-inch monitor is down to $210 at Best Buy. The 21:9 IPS display gives you loads of horizontal space for multitasking, while 100Hz refresh and 5ms response keep motion smooth. DisplayHDR 400 and sRGB 99% add vibrant color, and the slim design keeps desks tidy.

Motion is smooth too, thanks to a 100Hz refresh rate paired with a 5ms response time that keeps scrolling, video playback, and video calls feeling fluid without any distracting blur.

I like that LG keeps the design simple. The narrow bezels and slim stand help free up desk space, and the almost borderless look makes the screen feel even wider when you sit in front of it.

The Switch app adds a useful productivity boost too. You can split the display into up to six sections, customize layouts, and jump into calls quickly using hotkeys, which makes juggling tasks feel easier during busy workdays.

Reader Mode adjusts brightness and color temperature to reduce eye strain when you’re reading documents or browsing for long stretches, which is something you'll definitely appreciate after hours at a desk.

Connection options are straightforward with one HDMI and one DisplayPort, plus a headphone jack for quick audio access. It also supports 100mm x 100mm VESA mounting if you want to move it onto an arm or wall mount later.

At 34 inches, this monitor delivers a huge workspace without moving into premium pricing. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your setup for productivity, creativity, or general everyday use, this is one of the better Ultrawide deals I’ve seen at this price.

For more options, check out the best business monitors we've rated and reviewed.