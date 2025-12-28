LG Display’s 39-inch 5K ultrawide uses a 5120 x 2160 resolution panel

The WOLED panel carries DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification

LG Display confirms a true RGB stripe subpixel layout on the 39-inch panel

LG Display is preparing a 39-inch curved ultrawide monitor with a 5K2K resolution of 5120 x 2160 pixels, placing it within the current 5K monitor class.

At this size, the display delivers an estimated pixel density of around 142ppi, which matches closely with existing 31.5-inch 4K monitors rather than introducing a clear jump in sharpness.

LG Display has confirmed that this business monitor uses its Tandem WOLED architecture, previously referred to as fourth-generation Primary RGB Tandem.

Brightness targets and panel technology

The display reaches peak brightness levels of up to 1500 nits at a small average picture level, which puts it close to reference-class models such as Apple’s Pro Display XDR.

The panel is expected to carry DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and use a true RGB stripe subpixel layout, which affects text rendering and color reproduction on desktop displays.

LG Display has not formally detailed the mechanical specifications, but the presentation points to a gentler curvature than the 800R designs used on its earlier 34-inch and 39-inch ultrawide panels.

A reduced curve would affect desk ergonomics and viewing comfort, particularly at this screen width, although LG Display has not confirmed the final radius.

The screen size places the device between existing ultrawide productivity displays and larger immersive panels that favor curvature over flat usability.

Alongside the 39-inch 5K option, LG Display also references a 27-inch UltraHD panel using the same WOLED technology, marking its first 4K entry at this size.

This move follows market pressure from Samsung Display’s QD-OLED alternatives, which already occupy this segment.

LG Display has not disclosed refresh rate figures or dual-mode capabilities for either panel, leaving performance positioning unclear.

A short promotional video outlining LG Display’s Tandem WOLED roadmap for 2026 first revealed these panels, with later confirmation adding further detail.

Although LG Display has not announced pricing, comparisons with its current 5K lineup and Apple’s 6K reference display suggest the final product is unlikely to reach a $5K price point.

However, this assessment remains speculative until LG Display releases full specifications and commercial terms.

