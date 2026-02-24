I found a great monitor deal for photo and video editing: 27-inch Acer Predator QD-OLED delivers rich color, deep contrast, and sharp 1440p detail — and it’s $160 off

High-end OLED monitors aren't typically cheap, especially if you want blistering refresh rates, color accuracy, and true HDR performance for creative projects like video editing and 3D rendering. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, I've found an unmissable deal for you.

The Acer Predator 27-inch WQHD QD-OLED is now $390 (was $550) at Newegg — a massive saving for a 280Hz OLED display. And to sweeten the pot, it also comes with a $20 Newegg gift card and a $90 McAfee Total Protection subscription.

This 27-inch panel runs at 2560 x 1440 with a flat QD-OLED screen and 16:9 aspect ratio. It pushes up to 280Hz with a lightning-fast 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, delivering incredibly smooth motion and razor-sharp clarity.

Best of all, the display covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, with Delta E <2 for accurate, vibrant color.

Today's best monitor deal

Save $160 Acer Predator 27" WQHD 2K monitor: was $550 now $390 at Newegg This 27-inch WQHD QD-OLED monitor delivers 2560 x 1440 resolution at up to 280Hz with a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time. It reaches 1000 nits peak brightness, supports DisplayHDR True Black 400, and covers 99% DCI-P3 for vivid color. FreeSync Premium Pro and HDMI 2.1 make it ideal for high-end PCs.

Brightness reaches a typical 250 nits, with peaks up to 1000 nits at HDR 3%. It carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, too.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support keeps visuals fluid and tear-free when paired with compatible GPUs.

You get one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, so it’s ready for modern graphics cards and current-gen consoles.

The Ergostand offers tilt, swivel, pivot, and up to 4.72 inches of height adjustment, making it easy to find the perfect position. Two built-in 5W speakers handle everyday audio.

Newegg is also including a $20 promotional gift card via email after purchase, and if you add a 2- or 3-year Likewize protection plan for $29.99, you’ll receive a McAfee Total Protection 2026 subscription for one device, valued at $90.

This 27-inch 280Hz QD-OLED monitor delivers top-tier speed and superb image quality for far less than usual. If you’ve been eyeing a premium display upgrade, this is the deal you've been waiting for.

