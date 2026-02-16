I've found 3 high-performance video editing laptops with massive price-cuts in Lenovo Presidents' Day sales - unmissable deals for content creators
Lenovo's Doorbuster deals are a Presidents' Day sales must-buy for creators who want to save big
I've found three spectacular laptops for video editing in the Presidents' Day sale at Lenovo. All of them boasting ultra-fast, high-performance chips, dedicated graphics cards, and OLED displays that cover 100% DCI-P3 for creators who demand color-accuracy.
The Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 gets a massive price drop to $1599.99 (was $2344.99) - and comes packing an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. If you're looking for a seamless video editing workflow, at this price it's an unmissable option.
I test and review laptops for a living, and I've worked with professional video editors for over a decade. With that in mind, I've also selected the Intel-based Legion 5i (now $1399.99) and the AMD-based Legion 5 (now $1299.99). Both will slice through content creation tasks thanks to the powerful RTX 5070 graphics.
Today's top Lenovo video editing laptop deals
Colossal discount on the 16in Legion Pro 5, which comes fully loaded with the high-performance Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. That 16in OLED display also boasts 100% DCI-P3 for color-accurate work,
The Legion 5i here gets a healthy discount for Presidents' Day. Specs are great for creators, with a high-performance Core Ultra 7 255HX processor and RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. That 15in OLED display also covers 100% DCI-P3.
An AMD-based spin on laptop above with a very healthy discount, this Windows 11 machine sports an Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. As before, the 15in screen is OLED, and covers 100% DCI-P3.
