I've found three spectacular laptops for video editing in the Presidents' Day sale at Lenovo. All of them boasting ultra-fast, high-performance chips, dedicated graphics cards, and OLED displays that cover 100% DCI-P3 for creators who demand color-accuracy.

The Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 gets a massive price drop to $1599.99 (was $2344.99) - and comes packing an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. If you're looking for a seamless video editing workflow, at this price it's an unmissable option.

I test and review laptops for a living, and I've worked with professional video editors for over a decade. With that in mind, I've also selected the Intel-based Legion 5i (now $1399.99) and the AMD-based Legion 5 (now $1299.99). Both will slice through content creation tasks thanks to the powerful RTX 5070 graphics.

