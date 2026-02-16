Jump to:

I've found 3 high-performance video editing laptops with massive price-cuts in Lenovo Presidents' Day sales - unmissable deals for content creators

Lenovo's Doorbuster deals are a Presidents' Day sales must-buy for creators who want to save big

I've found three spectacular laptops for video editing in the Presidents' Day sale at Lenovo. All of them boasting ultra-fast, high-performance chips, dedicated graphics cards, and OLED displays that cover 100% DCI-P3 for creators who demand color-accuracy.

The Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 gets a massive price drop to $1599.99 (was $2344.99) - and comes packing an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. If you're looking for a seamless video editing workflow, at this price it's an unmissable option.

Today's top Lenovo video editing laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 (16in AMD) with RTX 5070
Save $745
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 (16in AMD) with RTX 5070: was $2,344.99 now $1,599.99 at Lenovo USA

Colossal discount on the 16in Legion Pro 5, which comes fully loaded with the high-performance Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. That 16in OLED display also boasts 100% DCI-P3 for color-accurate work,

View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 (15in Intel) with RTX 5070
Save $595
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 (15in Intel) with RTX 5070: was $1,994.99 now $1,399.99 at Lenovo USA

The Legion 5i here gets a healthy discount for Presidents' Day. Specs are great for creators, with a high-performance Core Ultra 7 255HX processor and RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. That 15in OLED display also covers 100% DCI-P3.

View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 (15in AMD) with RTX 5070
Save $735
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 (15in AMD) with RTX 5070: was $2,034.99 now $1,299.99 at Lenovo USA

An AMD-based spin on laptop above with a very healthy discount, this Windows 11 machine sports an Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. As before, the 15in screen is OLED, and covers 100% DCI-P3.

View Deal
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

