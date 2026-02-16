Mini PCs are great space savers. You can tuck them behind a monitor, keep them on a small desk and still have room to spare, or take them on the road for use anywhere.

And this mini PC NUC Box for $99.80 at Newegg might be one of the smallest I've ever seen.

A lot of compact desktops these days are surprisingly powerful beasts, and come with price tags to match. If you’re not worried about running local AI models or doing anything too taxing, then I can definitely recommend this mini PC.

The compact chassis measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches and weighs around 1.1lbs, so it fits almost anywhere without cluttering your workspace. Power usage stays low at 10W, which helps keep noise and energy costs down while letting it run comfortably for long periods.

Today's top mini PC deal

Sharevdi Nuc Box Mini PC: $100.80 at Newegg The NUC Box mini PC packs an Intel J4125 quad core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD into a compact 5.04x5.04x2.05 inch chassis. It supports dual display 4K output at 60Hz, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB3.0, Type C, and low 10W power usage, making it ideal for everyday home and office tasks.

Performance is handled by the Intel J4125 processor with four cores and four threads, reaching up to 2.7GHz.

It handles browsing, office tasks, media playback, and everyday multitasking smoothly, which is exactly what most people need from a home or office desktop. It offers practical speed without excess heat or power draw.

The 8GB RAM isn’t generous but it’s enough to keep multiple apps responsive, while the 256GB SSD offers enough room for documents, photos, and everyday software. You can always add some additional external storage if needed.

The Mini PC NUC Box comes with dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, two USB3.0 ports, HDMI output, Type C input, a TF card slot, and a headphone jack, covering most accessories without extra adapters.

Dual display support with 4K output at 60Hz lets you run two screens, making multitasking much easier for work or home setups.

For under $100, this mini PC delivers practical performance, tiny size, and everyday convenience and I can't recommend it highly enough.

For more top picks, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.