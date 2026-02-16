When it comes to office furniture, Herman Miller is a stand-out for design and comfort - and for the Presidents' Day sales, I'm seeing some of the company's top office chairs on sale.

That line-up includes the Embody, now $1688 (was $2110), which delivers a floating, cloud-like experience that makes it my top pick for long hours. And the iconic Aeron mesh chair, now $1592 (was $1999).

My team and I have many Herman Miller reviews under out belt - with several models featuring in my guide to the best office chairs. So, I've checked through the Herman Miller sale to find the office chairs that reviewed the best for ergonomics, style, and comfort during our testing.

If you're planning to upgrade your office and workflow, you won't want to miss this.

Top Herman Miller office chair deals

Save $192 Herman Miller Vantum: was $960 now $768 at Herman Miller This is a great entry-point into Herman Miller's premium office chair line-up. It's incredibly comfortable and ultra-stylish, and packed with all the features most people need from a chair for work and play. In our review we said it's "an ergonomic chair with the flair of a sports car."