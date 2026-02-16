4 of the best Herman Miller office chairs we've ever tested are cut-price in the Presidents' Day sales right now - and for stylish office furniture, nothing else comes close
The Aeron, Embody, Vantum, and Sayl all get a big price cut in the Presidents' Day sales
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When it comes to office furniture, Herman Miller is a stand-out for design and comfort - and for the Presidents' Day sales, I'm seeing some of the company's top office chairs on sale.
That line-up includes the Embody, now $1688 (was $2110), which delivers a floating, cloud-like experience that makes it my top pick for long hours. And the iconic Aeron mesh chair, now $1592 (was $1999).
My team and I have many Herman Miller reviews under out belt - with several models featuring in my guide to the best office chairs. So, I've checked through the Herman Miller sale to find the office chairs that reviewed the best for ergonomics, style, and comfort during our testing.
If you're planning to upgrade your office and workflow, you won't want to miss this.
Top Herman Miller office chair deals
My top pick office chair for long hours, the dynamic backrest evenly distributes your weight, making you feel like you're floating as you sit. In our review, we praised "its elegant and ingenious design, premium build, and excellent comfort."
This is a great entry-point into Herman Miller's premium office chair line-up. It's incredibly comfortable and ultra-stylish, and packed with all the features most people need from a chair for work and play. In our review we said it's "an ergonomic chair with the flair of a sports car."
An excellent space-saver office chair that won't dominate the office or home office and doesn't compromise on comfort. During our review, we loved its design and found it "offers a fantastic level of comfort."
An true icon of an office chair, it's my top choice for those who want a mesh seat that offers excellent airflow with a suspension system that eliminates pressure points. In our review, we called it "an ergonomic paragon" and loved the mechanisms here.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.