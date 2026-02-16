Jump to:

4 of the best Herman Miller office chairs we've ever tested are cut-price in the Presidents' Day sales right now - and for stylish office furniture, nothing else comes close

Deals
By published

The Aeron, Embody, Vantum, and Sayl all get a big price cut in the Presidents' Day sales

A Herman Miller Embody, Aeron, Vantum, and Sayl on a purple background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Big Savings&#039;
(Image credit: Herman Miller // Future)
Jump to:

When it comes to office furniture, Herman Miller is a stand-out for design and comfort - and for the Presidents' Day sales, I'm seeing some of the company's top office chairs on sale.

That line-up includes the Embody, now $1688 (was $2110), which delivers a floating, cloud-like experience that makes it my top pick for long hours. And the iconic Aeron mesh chair, now $1592 (was $1999).

Top Herman Miller office chair deals

Herman Mill Embody
Save $422
Herman Mill Embody: was $2,110 now $1,688 at Herman Miller

My top pick office chair for long hours, the dynamic backrest evenly distributes your weight, making you feel like you're floating as you sit. In our review, we praised "its elegant and ingenious design, premium build, and excellent comfort."

View Deal
Herman Miller Vantum
Save $192
Herman Miller Vantum: was $960 now $768 at Herman Miller

This is a great entry-point into Herman Miller's premium office chair line-up. It's incredibly comfortable and ultra-stylish, and packed with all the features most people need from a chair for work and play. In our review we said it's "an ergonomic chair with the flair of a sports car."

View Deal
Herman Miller Sayl
Save $219
Herman Miller Sayl: was $1,095 now $876 at Herman Miller

An excellent space-saver office chair that won't dominate the office or home office and doesn't compromise on comfort. During our review, we loved its design and found it "offers a fantastic level of comfort."

View Deal
Herman Miller Aeron
Save $398
Herman Miller Aeron: was $1,990 now $1,592 at Herman Miller

An true icon of an office chair, it's my top choice for those who want a mesh seat that offers excellent airflow with a suspension system that eliminates pressure points. In our review, we called it "an ergonomic paragon" and loved the mechanisms here.

View Deal
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top