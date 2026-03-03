The Herman Miller Jarvis is one of the best standing desks we've ever tested, with phenomenal build quality and impressive lifting capacity — and it's 25% off right now
If you're thinking of upgrading your office setup, this is the desk you need
A good standing desk can change how your entire workday feels. Being able to switch between sitting and standing keeps your body moving, helps reduce stiffness, and can massively boost your focus when your energy levels inevitably start to dip.
I’ve found a great deal on the Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk at Herman Miller now $769 (was $1025).
That’s a hefty saving on a premium setup with a 27” x 60” surface in an oak finish with white legs - although other styles are also available to suit your office set-up.
Created by the Oregon-based Fully, the Jarvis desk features a three-stage height range, moving from 25⅝ inches up to 51⅛ inches. We recommend 51+ inches for those over six foot, so this desk is ideal for a wide range of users and working styles.
Today's top standing desk deal
The Jarvis standing desk features a durable 1-inch laminate top in an oak finish with white legs and a three-stage height range. It lifts at 1.5 inches per second, supports up to 350lbs, and includes a programmable OLED handset.
The Jarvis standing desk is a top choice executive-level standing desk - and one of the best we've ever tested. In our rave review, we called this superbly stable desk a “solid all-around offering with an impressive lifting capacity” and “excellent for those in small spaces or large open offices.”
Height adjustments are smooth and speedy at 1.5 inches per second. You can choose between a simple up-down toggle or an OLED programmable handset with four preset heights, and the display shows your exact position.
The motor stays under 50dB, so it won’t disrupt calls or busy work sessions.
The 1-inch thick laminate top is waterproof and scratch resistant, with Greenguard Gold certification.
Under the surface is a high-density particle board core made from at least 84% pre-consumer recycled wood fiber, bonded with low-VOC, zero urea-formaldehyde adhesive.
A built-in power grommet keeps devices charged right on your desk, cutting cable clutter.
With a 350lb weight capacity, it can handle multiple monitors, speakers, all your daily gear, and (maybe) even co-workers and family members perching on it.
You get up to seven years warranty coverage on the frame, motors, and electrical components, which is important because this is a long term purchase.
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your workspace for comfort and flexibility, this is a great choice at a brilliant price.
For more options, check out our extensive round-up of the best standing desks.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro.
