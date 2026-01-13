I've found 16 standing desks under $100 to transform your home office for less
Save on these height-adjustable desks for your WFH workspace
A standing desk is a phenomenal way to transform your workflow in the office or working from home, letting you sit or stand and stay active throughout the day. My team of testers and I have reviewed the best standing desks - now I've picked 16 cheap standing desks under $100 that offer a good way to see if the flexibility works for you without spending too much money.
My top choice would be the Fezibo 48-inch desk with hooks. It features a single-piece desktop, which is more stable than spliceboard, and my review team has had good experiences with Fezibo's budget range of office furniture. This one is well-sized for work, with an wooden top and white frame giving it a fresh, modern feel. Hurry though, this one is on a limited-time deal down from $150 to $99.26.
For the full executive experience, the Bilbil 63-inch desk delivers a broad desktop plus a built-in power strip for charging your devices. But if that's too large for your WFH space, the Smug 40-inch desk will snugly fit in your home office.
I also like the Marsail standing desk - it's one of the cheapest 48-inch desks around that includes hanging hooks and a fabric drawer for your stationery and small devices.
You can check out all my 16 recommendations below. I've included a range of desktop sizes to suit every home office, and many of them offer other sizes and colors to fit your style.
