The best mouse of 2018: 10 top computer mice compared

Some laptop and tablet manufacturers may argue that the best mouse is a stylus, but we humbly disagree. There’s nothing quite like using a mouse to navigate your PC. Regardless of whether you’re a PC user or a Mac, a trackpad or touchscreen just isn’t the same. This is because the best mice, unlike trackpads, aren’t limited to the space between your keyboard and the edge of the laptop – they can be as precise or as unruly as you’d like.

However, even if you already have a mouse in-hand, we assure you that our carefully selected recommendations will blow everything else out of the water. Before you make up your mind on which mouse to buy, you should sit down and think about what you actually need out of your mouse. Does your current mouse constantly bug out? Are you thinking about upgrading to a wireless mouse? Or, are you looking for one of the best gaming mice?

Don’t worry, whatever you need out of your new mouse, the best mice will give you accurate and comfortable command of your cursor. Not only will the mice on this list be exponentially more reliable than the mice you might’ve used in the past, but each mouse has unique qualities that can only be found in the modern mouse market. Plus, all of the mice on this list have been tested and ranked accordingly by the TechRadar editorial staff.

1. Logitech MX Anywhere 2

Versatile and feature-packed without going overboard

DPI: 1,600 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Logitech Darkfield Laser Tracking, Unifying receiver, Easy-Switch tech, gesture function

Pairs with three devices

Compact and portable

Has a free-scrolling wheel

Non-removable battery

Can't use it wired

Smaller than Logitech’s flagship, the MX Master, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 is the ideal travel mouse. It can connect with up to three distinct devices with 2.4GHZ wireless technology or with Bluetooth, making it obvious why this mouse is renowned for having quick setup and surprisingly long battery life. Capable of extremely quick charging, in just 4 minutes the MX Anywhere 2 charges enough for an entire day.

2. Logitech MX Master

A veritable spaceship of a mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Hand-sculpted comfort contour, Speed-adaptive scroll wheel, Thumb wheel, Darkfield Laster Tracking, Dual Connectivity, Rechargeable battery

Thumb wheel and adaptive scrolling

Pairs with 3 PCs

It's a lot of money for a mouse

May be a bit big for some

Logitech's flagship is a mighty mouse indeed. Hand-sculpted for comfort, the MX Master connects via Bluetooth or USB dongle and it can pair to up to three devices. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 40 days and goes from flat to a day of power in four minutes. Plus, you can even use it while it's charging.

3. Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

It looks weird, but it feels pretty good

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Vertical | Features: No

Good for RSI sufferers and prevention

Cheap as chips

Thumb buttons don't work on Macs

Unrefined

Judging by the mouthful of a name, Anker’s mouse is defined by its vertical orientation. Though it looks and feels somewhat sideways at first, the Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse is only off-putting until you start to wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s built a little more cheaply than other ergonomic mice, but it’s ultimately an inexpensive means of preventing RSI.

4. Apple Magic Mouse 2

As ever, Apple thinks different

DPI: 1300 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 0 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: Multi-touch

Looks fantastic

Multi-touch is clever

Expensive

Spectacularly uncomfortable (for us; your mileage may vary)

When it isn’t busy making luxury smartphones you can unlock with your face, Apple is hard at work constructing one of the world’s weirdest computer mice. If you were doing a double-take looking at the specs, you saw right: the Magic Mouse 2 has zero buttons and endless fashion appeal. It’s also controlled by gestures, giving it all the allure of a trackpad as well as a mouse.

5. Logitech Triathlon M270

A mouse designed for multi-taskers

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: 24-month battery life on one-AA battery, Sculpted design, Free spinning scroll wheel, Easy-switch tech, Logitech Options Software

Pairs with up to three devices

Long battery life

Not as responsive as a wired mouse

Like the MX Master, the Triathlon M270 can pair with up to three devices using Bluetooth. What’s more, it uses the same free-spinning scroll wheel featured on the MX Master, letting you zip through documents or webpages. Logitech promises up to 24 months of use before the on one AA battery. The only drawback? Bluetooth makes for lower latency than a wired mouse.

6. Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

Making 2018 feel like the new 1991

DPI: 512 – 2048 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Trackball, USB dongle, Logitech ‘Flow’ software compatibility for use with up to three PCs simultaneously, micro USB charging, precision mode

Comfortable design

Accurate trackball

No left-handed version

Tilt options are limited

The third trackball mouse Logitech has put out since 2008, the MX Ergo Wireless is an anomaly in an industry that is otherwise crowded with optical laser mice. As such, it’s certain to charm those who haven’t quite moved on to the gesture-based desktop trackpads of the present. With the option to lay it flat or use it at a 20-degree angle, this mouse is uniquely satisfying.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

7. Asus ROG Gladius II

A sophisticated gaming mouse for the modern player

DPI: 12,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: 50g acceleration, 1000Hz USB polling rate, removeable left and right buttons, Omron switches, RGB lighting

Feels great

Robust design

Expensive

Lacks some features

Though it isn’t chock-full of buttons like most gaming mice in its price range, the Asus ROG Gladius II still shines. With only six buttons, this mouse is versatile, discreet and customizable, allowing you to change out its switches and personalize its stylish RGB lighting as you see fit. It’s lacking a few staples, such as swappable weights, but overall, it’s a solid get.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Gladius II

8. Logitech M330 Silent Plus

It's as quiet as a....

DPI: 1,000 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Quiet buttons, 10-meter wireless connectivity, 2 x AA batteries (claimed 24-month battery life)

Near-silent operation

Compact

Short on buttons

No Bluetooth connectivity

The seventh best mouse on our list is seen but not heard. Because it’s unusually compact as well as silent, it’s the kind of mouse that’s ideally used atop an airplane tray next to a snoozing neighbor. Just slip it in your laptop bag when the flight touches down and, weighing less than a quarter of a pound, you won’t have to worry about any additional strain on your back.

9. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600

It's cheap! It's cheerful! It lasts forever!

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 2 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: No

Really, really cheap

Comfortable

Smaller than most mice

Basic

The Surface Precision Mouse that released back in October 2017 might be tempting, but once most frugal readers look at the price tag, they’ll turn their heads in another direction, where they can take in the Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600. This paragon of budget is one of the cheapest and most reliable wireless mice you can buy today, and what’s better, it’s from a name you can trust.

10. Razer DeathAdder Chroma

When plain old death isn't enough

DPI: 10,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: lighting effects

Very comfortable

Very accurate

Lighting feels a bit gimmicky

Software can be a bit flaky

Razer products aren’t for everyone. Specifically, they appeal to an audience that enjoys the svelte industrial design of an Apple gadget, but with a gamer-centric slant. That’s especially the case with the DeathAdder Chroma, a mouse that comes with 16.8 million LED-backlit color options out of the box, along with a hyper-accurate 10,000 DPI sensor.

Read the full review: Razer DeathAdder Chroma

