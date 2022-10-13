Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse review

It might be light on features, but the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse performs splendidly, as long as you use it on a mouse pad. Its slim form factor is both good and bad as it’s small enough for easy portability but lacks the heft that those with bigger hands or claw grip users need. It’s very affordable too.

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: One-minute review

Very few mice are as thin as the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse. Most normal models are at least twice as thick. Many are much heavier as well. Regardless, it’s that size that will make the difference in whether you like it or not.

Of course, there are other things to consider. It has a reasonably low price tag. It works well, even if it needs a mouse pad and is a bit light on the features. And, its battery life is solid. Sure, you can find other decent wireless mice in this price range, but very few of them are cable-free and deliver the same level of performance.

If thinner mice give you comfort issues, then the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse might not be for you. If that doesn’t matter, then this might be the best mouse for those who need something truly travel-friendly.

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $39 (£30, AU$59)

$39 (£30, AU$59) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: SPECS Interface: Bluetooth

Ergonomics: Ambidextrous

Buttons: 3

DPI: 1800

Switches: Not specified

Weight: 2.75 oz (78 g)

While you can go much cheaper than the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse, it’s still very affordable. No matter which color you’re interested in – there are quite a few including Sandstone, Peach, Mint, Pastel Blue, Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Glacier, and Black – you’ll only have to pay $39 / £30 / AU$59. Unfortunately, some colors aren’t available in certain regions.

If you do go cheaper, you’ll end up with either a wired option or an off-brand model you can only order from the depths of Amazon. And, those tend to sacrifice a lot in terms of style, portability, and performance to hit their low price points.

There are other small mice on the market, such as the Razer Click Pro Mini. Of course, that’s double the price but more feature-rich, including both Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity as well as up to 12,000 DPI. A better comparison might be the Logitech Pebble M350, which is actually $10 / £10 less, has two types of wireless connectivity, and comes in a number of fun colorways.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: Design

The mouse is slim, almost too slim

Incredibly portable

Minimalist with only three buttons

If you’ve owned the Microsoft Surface Mouse, the Modern Mobile Mouse might trigger a deja vu as the form factor is very similar. They’re both slim with just a left and right button as well as a middle wheel for controls. Both also connect via Bluetooth.

The Modern Mobile Mouse is among the smaller mice we’ve used, making it ideal for those with smaller hands or who need an extremely portable solution for use on the road. Its base of 4.22 x 2.37 x 1.01in (107.20 x 60.30 x 25.80mm) makes it small enough to even slip into a back pocket.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

It’s also lightweight at 2.75oz (78g). It’s not the lightest we’ve used, but its weight does feel evenly distributed so there aren’t issues with balance here. Though it would likely affect the price, we do think a version with a rechargeable battery – instead of the two AAA batteries it currently uses – would make it even lighter.

Since the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse is pretty stripped-down, you’re not getting much beyond the two left / right buttons and clickable middle wheel. There’s just one other button, and that’s the power button underneath the mouse, which also doubles as the pairing button. A short press of this button turns it on or off while a long press puts it in pairing mode.

Also on the underside of the mouse is a magnetic door that’s easy to remove and replace for effortless access to the battery compartment.

Design: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: Performance

Mouse performs wonderfully

Requires a mouse pad to work the way it’s meant to

Battery life is decent

The Modern Mobile Mouse may only come with one form of connectivity (Bluetooth 4.2), but it works with no interruptions to the connection and no noticeable lags. The sensor is fast and accurate for most tasks, and if you need to use it for a presentation, you can rest easy knowing it will work up to 33ft away (10m) in the open air and up to 16ft away (5m) in a typical office environment.

Using the mouse is comfortable if you have a palm grip. If you have a claw grip, however, there’s not a lot of support due to its slim profile. At least the buttons have a good feel to them. While they clearly don't use mechanical or optical switches – they have a little bit of resistance to them, both the buttons and scroll wheel feel sturdy and comfortable enough to press. In a similar vein, the scroll wheel has that nice tactile feedback when being turned.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Perhaps our biggest gripe with the Modern Mobile Mouse is that it doesn’t have the pads required for smooth sliding across different surfaces, as you would find on pricier mice. So, when used on hard surfaces, it feels weird. On a mouse pad, however, it glides beautifully and effortlessly.

While we would have preferred a rechargeable battery, using two AAA batteries should set you up for about 12 months. Though it's also worth knowing that there are some disposable battery-powered mice out there that last longer. The Logitech Lift , for instance, will last up to two 24 months on a single AA battery.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

Most budget mice leave a lot to be desired in their performance. While the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse is a bit light on features, it does what it’s supposed to and does it well.

You want something slim, light, and portable

Its slim profile means that it’s light and very portable. So, if you need something small that you can throw in a bag along with a laptop, this mouse is ideal.

You don’t need a lot of features

The Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse is perfect for those that don’t care about a bunch of extra features and just want something that works.

Don't buy it if...

You don’t have a mouse pad

Mouse pads are pretty cheap. But if you regularly work somewhere that doesn't have one, be aware that this mouse has trouble working properly on other surfaces.

You need something a little thicker

While the slim profile of the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse makes it very portable, it’s not a good fit for everyone, including those with larger hands or who use a claw grip.

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: Report card

Value At under $40 / £40, this mouse is certainly cheap. More importantly, it’s better than most budget mice out there. 4 / 5 Design It’s slim and portable, making it perfect for road warriors. But, that slim profile is not for everyone. 4 / 5 Performance While there aren’t a ton of features on hand, the Modern Mobile Mouse works as intended. Just get a mouse pad. 4 / 5 Total The cost of entry is reasonable, it works as it should, and it’s very portable, even if it’s not the most feature-filled out there. 4 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

