I loved gaming with this lightweight Razer mouse – and now it's got a great discount over at Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming mouse to a lighter model fit for the elite, then the Razer Viper V3 Pro is now $94.89 (was $159) at Amazon in the US right now. It’s a refurbished model, but listed as being in excellent condition. It’s available in both black and white colorways, too.

Coincidentally, the same mouse is also on sale over at Amazon UK for £121.20 (was £159.99) for a brand new model, although you can save even more if you opt for one of the used models, which is described as being like new. I found the Viper V3 Pro to be a very capable pointer, and Razer prominently features in our best gaming mouse guide, which should reassure you.

Today's best Razer Viper V3 Pro deals

Razer Viper V3 Pro: was $159 now $94.89 at Amazon A lightweight, pro-level gaming mouse, the Razer Viper V3 Pro is ideal for gamers who take their gaming seriously and seek uncompromising performance. There are plenty of tweaks and customizations available, though, making it more versatile than its lack of physical features might lead you to believe.

Razer Viper V3 Pro: was £159.99 now £121.20 at Amazon Over in the UK, the Razer Viper V3 Pro is also getting a discount, albeit not as hefty. However, if you're prepared to buy a used model, this option is available on the link page, netting you an even better price.

In my Razer Viper V3 Pro review, I commended its lightweight construction, which tips the scales at a mere 54g. Combined with its PTFE skates, this makes it brilliantly maneuverable.

It also fit my hand quite well, although the prominent hump might deter those after a full handful. If you prefer a more secure feel, you can attach the optional grip tape that comes in the box.

Razer’s Synapse PC app contains numerous customization options for the Viper V3 Pro, with a copious amount of rebinds available. There are also a pleasing number of performance-related tweaks, including independent settings for lift-off and landing heights, which isn’t all that common in peripheral software.

As a result, the Viper V3 Pro is a mouse suitable for high-level gaming, especially when considering its 8K polling rate. The buttons were very snappy in my experience, while also being satisfying to use thanks to their dampening. Their indentations made them comfortable to use as well.

The side buttons and scroll wheel are equally capable, although these are the only additions the Viper V3 Pro gets; it’s a little bare compared to more feature-laden gaming mice.

It does feature wireless connectivity, though, which works very well, and the long battery life is impressive. The Viper V3 Pro might be an expensive gaming mouse, but there’s no denying it has the quality to satisfy hardcore gamers – and this sale makes it an even better proposition.