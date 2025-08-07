Even with the Switch 2 starting to be more readily available, this Switch OLED deal at Walmart may be the perfect purchase for those looking to jump into all things Nintendo – and to also play Hollow Knight: Silksong on the cheap.

Right now, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart for $299 (was $349.99). That's a massive $50 saving that can then be put straight toward Silksong when it comes out, or toward a Zelda game immediately if you're a bit late to the party.

What's more, if the white OLED model isn't your bag, but the neon one is, then the same retailer has that discounted too. You can pick up that model for the same price of $299 at Walmart (was $349.99) and avoid the latest price hikes on Nintendo's older console.

Fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED discounts

Nintendo Switch OLED (White): was $349.99 now $299 at Walmart This is one of the best prices we've seen for the Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart in recent times, especially in the face of the Switch 2. If the older console is still attractive to you, perhaps to play catch-up on the Switch game library, then this is a super price to jump in on.

Not in the US? Consider checking the list below to find the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices in your region.