As we approach Black Friday, a whole bunch of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games are now on offer at discounted prices. These include recent releases like NBA 2K26, as well as some of 2025's best games so far.

Given the Nintendo Switch 2 only released earlier this year, it's great to see some of the platform's best games available as deals so soon. The excellent Star Wars Outlaws got a Switch 2 version in September, and it's now just $52.99 ($59.99) on Amazon US. You can also pick up Yakuza 0 Director's Cut for just $37 (was $49) at Amazon.

It's not just the US that's got Switch 2 deals either, as there are plenty of Switch 2 games discounted for UK customers as well. Even recent releases like Pokémon Legends Z-A are on sale, and you can pick up the new Pokémon game for just £49.99 (was £51.99), the title's lowest price ever.

You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.

(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best US Switch 2 games Black Friday deals