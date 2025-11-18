Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller $84.99 at Verizon $89 at Amazon $89 at Walmart $89.99 at Best Buy Smooth thumbsticks, remappable buttons, and up to 40 hours of battery life all make the Switch 2 Pro Controller a must-own for its namesake console. Pros Luxurious build quality

Unbelievably smooth thumbsticks

Remappable buttons are a welcome addition

Simply refuses to run out of battery

NFC and gyro support Cons It’s not compatible with PC (yet)

No analog trigger option

It’s not Hall effect Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $42.90 at Walmart $59 at Amazon With impressive battery life, NFC and gyro aiming, the Switch Pro Controller remains a contender more than eight years after release. Pros Excellent D-Pad

Amazing battery life

NFC and USB-C are forward thinking Cons Triggers could be deeper

Considering the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is worth doing as Black Friday approaches. And while Nintendo is notoriously shy when it comes to substantial discounts, there’s always a chance it could pull the trigger on savings for two of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller seem quite similar at surface level, and they do indeed share many characteristics. Both have exceptional battery life, for one, support gyro aiming, and amiibo functionality via an in-built NFC touchpoint.

I still highly recommend either controller in 2025, especially as we hover near the Black Friday sales period. However, they are not necessarily interchangeable, with some limitations and differences to take into consideration before you make a purchase. That’s what this quick guide is for; to ensure you make the right decision on whether to buy the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller vs Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/MatJC)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Price & Value

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is the company’s latest official gamepad, releasing in tandem with the Switch 2 console on June 5, 2025. It’s available for $84.99 / £74.99 / AU$119.95 at Nintendo’s own store, or stocking retailers. Meanwhile, the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can be picked up at a retail price of $79.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.95. Though prices do tend to fluctuate in the latter’s case given its relative age, depending on where you shop.

If you’re looking at both purely from a budget standpoint, then the original Switch Pro Controller might be the one to consider. It’s cheaper overall, especially in the UK and Australia, when compared to its more up-to-date counterpart.

One other thing to consider there, in terms of value, is that the Switch Pro Controller is compatible with both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. That’s important, as a rather baffling restriction the Switch 2 Pro Controller has is that it isn’t compatible with original Switch hardware. If you’ve no interest in upgrading to a Switch 2, then, at least for the time being, then the first Pro Controller is your best bet.

That’s not to immediately count out the Switch 2 Pro Controller, though. It’s the one to go for if you own a Nintendo Switch 2. While pricier than the 2017 model, it’s a genuine upgrade in build quality and performance overall. Some handy additional features also make it more attractive for Switch 2 owners, which I’ll break down below.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For this Black Friday specifically, I’m actually not expecting much in the way of discounts for the original Pro Controller. It’s old enough that Nintendo and other retailers have likely moved on, and would be more eager to apply discounts to the current Switch 2 Pro Controller. We’ve already seen great discounts for similar controllers like the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 well ahead of the sales event, so I think there’s a good chance for savings on the Switch 2 Pro Controller, too.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Specs & Performance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Price $84.99 / £74.99 / AU$119.95 $79.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.95 Weight 8.3oz / 235g 8.7oz / 246g Dimensions 5.8 x 4.1 x 2.4in / 148 x 105 x 60mm 5.9 x 4.2 x 2.4in / 152 x 106 x 60mm Features Additional GL/GR buttons, NFC, gyro aiming, GameChat button, 3.5mm audio jack, HD Rumble 2 NFC, gyro aiming, 3.5mm audio jack, HD Rumble Compatibility Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Connection type Wireless (Bluetooth), Wired (USB-C) Wireless (Bluetooth), Wired (USB-C) Battery life Around 30-40 hours Around 30-40 hours

I consider both the Switch and Switch 2 Pro Controllers to be among the best ways to play on their respective platforms. They are such a clear upgrade over the pack-in Joy-Con (or Joy-Con 2) controllers with a more comfortable grip and button layout. Plus, both have best-in-class battery life that few controllers - if any - can keep up with, at roughly 30-40 hours for both gamepads. Not many contemporary controllers are getting even close to a whiff of that.

Both controllers excel at playing Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games. They’re an especially great choice for titles that support gyro aiming, too, such as Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and third-party releases like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

Both also opt for relatively large, flat face buttons, a sizable d-pad, and digital triggers that prioritize responsiveness and immediacy. They feel great on both pads, though they’re perhaps not the best fit for racing games or titles that work better with trigger pressure sensitivity. Otherwise, the size of the buttons and d-pad are comfortable, and make both well-suited for gamers of all ages.

On compatibility, I’ll reiterate that the Switch 2 Pro Controller is only compatible with its namesake platform. The original Pro Controller has a bit more leeway, being compatible with Switch, Switch 2, and - surprisingly - PC via Steam, so long as you enable Pro Controller configuration support in your Steam input settings.

In terms of overall performance, I do prefer the Switch 2 Pro Controller greatly. While not as versatile as the older model, it’s definitely a step up. The thumbsticks on the Switch 2 Pro Controller, I feel, are some of the best non-Hall effect sticks in the business. I obviously would’ve liked the drift-beating tech to be featured here, but the sticks nonetheless feel buttery smooth and afford a great deal of accuracy during play.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Design & Dimensions

There isn’t much difference between the Switch and Switch 2 Pro Controllers when it comes to size and weight. The Switch 2 Pro Controller is ever so slightly more refined in these regards. In the specs table above, you can see that the 2025 model is slightly slimmer and lighter overall, but it’s not a dramatic difference between the two.

The original Switch Pro Controller, in terms of design, opts for a semi-translucent shell that is pleasing to the eye. The Switch 2 Pro Controller features a matte black design, with some grey accents for the stick shafts, bumpers, triggers, and top of the pad to help differentiate it from its older counterpart. It’s a smarter design overall, if somewhat unambitious. Then again, there will undoubtedly be a number of special editions released down the line, including a recently-announced version based on the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem.

One massive addition you’ll find with the Switch 2 Pro Controller is its GL/GR buttons. These are optional, remappable buttons you’ll find on the rear of the pad, which can be assigned to other buttons as a secondary input method. Such buttons are a staple of many third-party controllers, but it’s nice to see Nintendo finally adopt them on its marquee gamepad. You can even set them on a per-game basis from the console’s quick menu.

(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Verdict

The original Switch Pro Controller’s primary advantage is that it’s technically multiplatform, compatible with both Switch consoles and with games on Steam. While PC functionality may come to the Switch 2 Pro Controller eventually, this remains to be the case at the time of writing.

I’ve owned the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller since close to that console’s launch in 2017, and I’ve also had the Switch 2 Pro Controller since the Switch 2’s June 2025 arrival. The original was always my go-to until the 8BitDo Ultimate shook up our best Nintendo Switch controllers guide (linked above).

But I have to say that the Switch 2 Pro Controller is the better package overall. Smoother thumbsticks, better build quality, the addition of the GL/GR and GameChat buttons, and improved HD Rumble, all make it a more enticing purchase over the original. That is, of course, assuming you’re buying a controller for use on Nintendo Switch 2.