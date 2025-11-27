Valve has released the patch notes for the latest Steam Client Beta update

The patch adds support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Support for the GameCube controller has also been added

Good news for players who have been wanting to use their Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller on PC, as Valve has finally added support for the latest Nintendo controller on Steam.

As per the latest patch notes, the Steam Client Beta now offers Switch 2 controller functionality "connected over USB on Windows", giving users an additional way to play their Steam games.

Valve has also implemented GameCube controller support "in Wii-U mode with rumble on Windows". Like the Switch 2 Pro Controller, this means the GameCube controller won't offer Bluetooth and will need to be plugged in via USB.

Steam already supports a number of gamepads, including the Xbox and PlayStation controllers, the original Switch Pro Controller, its Joy-Cons, and several Switch Online classic controllers, such as the N64, NES, SNES, and SEGA Mega Drive.

In other related news, Valve has announced its Steam Machine, a new console powered by the same operating system as the Steam Deck, but it is six times "more powerful" than the handheld.

It also revealed its new VR headset, the Steam Frame, along with a brand new Steam Controller, which is compatible with "any device that runs Steam". The controller and VR headset, along with the Steam Machine, are expected to launch in 2026.

