The latest Switch 2 firmware update is live

It brings helpful changes, like disabling autoplay on eShop videos and more

However, it seems to have removed compatibility for third-party Switch 2 docks

The Nintendo Switch 2 has just received another firmware update, and while it brings a number of decent features, it's not gone down well with third-party dock owners.

Update 21.0.0 arrived a few days ago on November 10. It brought a number of solid quality-of-life changes, such as being able to stop Nintendo eShop listings from autoplaying videos (honestly one of the Switch 2 eShop's most obnoxious aspects until now), and GameChat no longer putting your game to sleep while you're still chatting.

However, the official patch notes don't make mention of one particularly concerning change. As reported by Kotaku, some Switch 2 players are saying their third-party docks (the device in which the Switch 2 handheld is inserted in order to play on TV) no longer work after the latest update.

"Can confirm my 2nd (3rd party) dock in our living room just stopped working as well right after today’s update. A full power cycle did not fix it for me," reported on user on Reddit.

"Launched a game, update alert, update, cable’s borked," said another.

There are a number of reasons why Switch 2 players may want to purchase a third-party dock for their console. For one, if they like to have the option of gaming in more than one room, a secondary dock can save time by simply letting them take the handheld from one room to another with no additional setup.

As Nintendo hasn't mentioned the issue in its official patch notes, it's hard to confirm at this point whether or not the change was intentional.

TechRadar Gaming has reached out to Nintendo for comment on the matter.

