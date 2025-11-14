- The latest Switch 2 firmware update is live
- It brings helpful changes, like disabling autoplay on eShop videos and more
- However, it seems to have removed compatibility for third-party Switch 2 docks
The Nintendo Switch 2 has just received another firmware update, and while it brings a number of decent features, it's not gone down well with third-party dock owners.
Update 21.0.0 arrived a few days ago on November 10. It brought a number of solid quality-of-life changes, such as being able to stop Nintendo eShop listings from autoplaying videos (honestly one of the Switch 2 eShop's most obnoxious aspects until now), and GameChat no longer putting your game to sleep while you're still chatting.
However, the official patch notes don't make mention of one particularly concerning change. As reported by Kotaku, some Switch 2 players are saying their third-party docks (the device in which the Switch 2 handheld is inserted in order to play on TV) no longer work after the latest update.
"Can confirm my 2nd (3rd party) dock in our living room just stopped working as well right after today’s update. A full power cycle did not fix it for me," reported on user on Reddit.
"Launched a game, update alert, update, cable’s borked," said another.
There are a number of reasons why Switch 2 players may want to purchase a third-party dock for their console. For one, if they like to have the option of gaming in more than one room, a secondary dock can save time by simply letting them take the handheld from one room to another with no additional setup.
As Nintendo hasn't mentioned the issue in its official patch notes, it's hard to confirm at this point whether or not the change was intentional.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
TechRadar Gaming has reached out to Nintendo for comment on the matter.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.