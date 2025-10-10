Circana's Mat Piscatella shares Switch 2 hardware sales data in the US

In its first three months, Nintendo's console is outpacing PlayStation 4

He adds that hardware revenue growth is being driven by higher selling prices

Despite rising hardware prices in the US, the Nintendo Switch 2 is still flying off the shelves in the region.

Trusted industry analyst Mat Piscatella, of Circana, took to Bluesky to share updated sales data for the Switch 2 spanning the console's first three months at market. He stated that "Switch 2 sales were able to offset double-digit percentage declines across each of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Switch."

Furthermore, Piscatella noted that the Switch 2, in the US, has sold 2.4 million units in its first three months, beating the previous PlayStation 4 record of 2.2 million units sold by that console in the US in its first quarter on sale.

He added that Switch 2 sales "are trending 77% ahead [of] the time-aligned sales of the original Nintendo Switch," showing there's a clear appetite and then some for the newer system despite the marked increase in hardware prices since the days of the OG Switch.

Lastly, on the hardware front, Piscatella wrote that year-to-date hardware spending has increased by 20% over last year. "Unit sales are up 6.5% year-on-year," he said, "with the average selling price increasing by 12.3%, to $453 per unit sold."

That last stat shouldn't necessarily be taken as an impressive one, mind. In a follow-up post, Piscatella explains that while hardware performance is strong in the US, "it's higher selling prices that are really driving the total spending growth."

