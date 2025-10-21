Nintendo Switch 2 units are expected to rise to 25 million by March 2026

Nintendo is reportedly increasing production to maximize Christmas sales

The console could sell 20 million units this fiscal year, according to sources

Nintendo is reportedly boosting the production of the Switch 2 and is expected to produce 25 million units by the end of March 2026 as it prepares for Christmas demand.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg (via NintendoLife), which claims that "people familiar with the matter" are aware that Nintendo has requested to increase production to maximize potential sales during the Christmas holidays.

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold 2.4 million units in its first three months in the US, surpassing the PlayStation 4's record of 2.2 million units sold in the US in its first quarter, and analysts predicted that sell upwards of 17.6 million units by the end of the handheld's first fiscal year, and 100 million units by the end of 2029.

Nintendo's new scheme to boost production would surpass this, which would also be higher than the company's own prediction of selling 15 million units during the console's launch window, which it offered investors earlier this year.

Now, with the new production plan, it appears that the Switch 2 could sell as many as 20 million this fiscal year, which would align with what sources predicted back in May.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence industry analyst Nathan Naidu, this "reinforces our view that its 15 million unit-sales target is conservative and a guidance upgrade appears imminent."

"The console sold 5.8 million units in its first month globally vs. the original Switch’s 2.7 million launch sales," Naidu said, while still taking into account the risks regarding US tariffs, adding that Nintendo "might need to follow Microsoft and Sony in raising US prices of its consoles."

It's unclear yet if Nintendo plans on hiking the prices of its hardware, a risk that could affect sales, just like Microsoft's latest ROG Xbox Ally X.

The handheld, which recently launched alongside the ROG Xbox Ally, is on the pricier side, with a price tag of $999 / £799 / AU$1,599. Though stock seems to be sold out, leaks suggest that stock is limited, and Microsoft is now indicating that Asus is responsible for the console's pricing.

