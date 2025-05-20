Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to increase Switch 2 chip production, which could see the console selling 20 million units by March 2026
Nintendo predicts it will sell 15 million units during the Switch 2's launch window
- Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to help produce chips for the Switch 2
- Bloomberg reports that the partnership will ramp up production of the Switch 2
- Sources say the increased production could mean Nintendo could ship more than 20 million Switch 2 units by March 2026
In a bid to increase production of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has partnered with Samsung Electronics Co. to help manufacture main chips for the console.
As reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo has turned to Samsung to make a customized processor designed by Nvidia for the Switch 2, using its 8-nanometer node, so it can speed up production.
Sources say that with this new partnership with Samsung, the pace should be fast enough for Nintendo to ship more than 20 million Switch 2 units by March 2026.
It's also said that Samsung can ramp up further if it's required, though it would depend on capacity at hardware assemblers like Foxconn Technology Group.
Samsung, which also makes memory chips and display components for Nintendo, has reportedly been competing with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to make chips, a company that also partners with Apple and Nvidia.
With its new Nintendo contract, it's said that Samsung hopes to grow its business and secure more ground.
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said that the company expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles during its launch window. When asked by investors why the forecast number was so low, Furukawa said that the company set the figure "with the aim of reaching the same level of sales we achieved with Nintendo Switch".
He also attributed the console's high cost to Nintendo's predictions, but said that its backward compatibility and software bundles will increase sales before the end of the first fiscal year.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.
If you missed out on securing a pre-order and are struggling to find stock, GameStop and Best Buy have announced they will be restocking Switch 2 units in-store and online during the console's launch.
