No, you shouldn't peel off the Nintendo Switch 2 screen's protective layer

We're just days away from the Switch 2 launch on June 5, 2025

A safety manual reveals the Switch 2 has a protective film layer as part of its screen

If you're getting a Switch 2, don't try and peel it off ... though it's not a traditional screen protector

The Nintendo Switch 2 is nearly here, and we’re still learning more about the console in the short lead-up until the June 5, 2025, launch. Case in point, Nintendo of Europe has shared the Nintendo Switch 2 safety manual as a PDF online.

While it contains standard operating instructions we’d expect for a portable game console, Nintendo Soup spotted that it tells us a bit more about the display. Mainly, “The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off.”

That brings back memories of the original Galaxy Fold for some, including myself, but this is less a screen protector and more a layer of the display. Even so, Nintendo is making it as clear as possible, as a key bullet, and reminding folks not to risk removing it. In the unfortunate event that you drop the Switch 2 and crack the display, the film layer could prevent the crack from spreading.

Now, this film layer isn’t exclusive to the Switch 2, as it’s found in most glass displays to prevent further injury from a cracked screen. You don’t want splints or pieces of glass going everywhere. It’s not a knock on the Switch 2’s durability by any stretch, and the Switch OLED features a similar layer.

Further, if you want to add another layer of protection to the Switch 2’s 7.9-inch display, you can still affix a screen protector. And keep in mind, this film layer isn't a screen protector in the traditional sense.

The rest of the manual has some other helpful operating tips that are all pretty standard for a portable game console. You can see it in full here .

If you’re lucky enough to be holding a successful preorder for the Switch 2, you’re only just days away from receiving the gaming system. But if you’re like me and countless others, you might still be on the hunt for a console . You can check out TechRadar’s live blog tracking pre-orders and, come launch day, the ready availability of the console.

Though if it’s anything like previous Nintendo launches or, say, the PS5, don’t be surprised if the Switch 2 is hard to find.