Sigma unveils two new series of pro cine lenses for Sony, PL and L mount, with world's fastest aperture

Sigma's 12-lens Aizu Prime Line range features T1.3 aperture across the entire line-up

Large-format Aizu Primes promise superb bokeh and natural image quality across the board

Upcoming AF Cine Line zooms will be Sigma's first AF-compatible Cine Lenses

Sigma has introduced two new series of cinema lenses, one of which – the Aizu Prime Line – has the world’s fastest aperture of T1.3 across all its focal lengths.

The full Aizu Prime Line will eventually comprise 12 large-format lenses covering the 18mm to 125mm focal length range, all of which will be available in both PL Mount and Sony E-mount. However, the initial launch, in August 2025, will see only eight of these (covering the core 25mm to 75mm range) released. Prices are still TBC.

The initial eight Aizu Prime Line lens release will cover the 25mm to 75mm focal length range. (Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma is promising exceptional image quality across the range, with the optics engineered specifically to a deliver a natural look with minimal distortion and focus breathing. They’ll also demonstrate consistent color balance, contrast and flare characteristics across the whole range, to help filmmakers readily achieve a more unified look.

That T1.3 maximum aperture, meanwhile, should give users the ability to achieve very shallow depth of field and attractive, soft bokeh. Sigma has shot a short film with the range to demonstrate what they can do (see below).

About Love | Aizu Prime Line - YouTube Watch On

Despite being relatively compact and lightweight (all of the initial eight weight either around 3.6lb / 1.7kg), Aizu Prime Line lenses feature a large-diameter 46.3mm image circle, allowing them to be used not only with Super 35 and full-frame but also large-format cameras like VistaVision and ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate.

AF and FF arriving later this year

Alongside the Aizu Prime announcement, Sigma also revealed that it’s currently developing two new full-frame zoom lenses for its AF Cine Line. These will be the first Sigma Cine Lenses to support autofocus and will be available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount. Sigma says they will offer excellent optical performance (derived from the designs of two existing Sigma Art lenses, designed for photography) and near-silent AF operation.

First to arrive will be the Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF, due to launch in November 2025. It will be followed by the Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF in the spring of 2026. Pricing is still TBC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sigma)