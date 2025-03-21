Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras

The Hasselblad X2D 100C is a dream camera, but it's not perfect and could easily be improved through a refined successor.

Sirui joins the L-Mount Alliance along with Panasonic, Leica and more

First Sirui L-Mount product will be an Aurora 85mm portrait lens

More L-Mount lenses promised before end of 2025

The L-Mount Alliance just announced the addition of a new member – and it’s fantastic news for lovers of cheap, high-quality lenses.

Chinese lens manufacturer Sirui has become the latest company to sign up to the burgeoning technical and strategic partnership, which began in 2018 with founders Leica, Panasonic, Sigma and Ernst Leitz Wetzlar, adding DJI, Astrodesign, Samyang and Blackmagic Design to its ranks in the intervening years. In addition to dozens of lenses, there are currently around 20 L-Mount camera bodies on the market, including the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, Leica SL3, DJI Ronin 4D, Blackmagic Pyxis 6K and new Sigma BF.

Sirui’s membership means that it will now begin developing first-party lenses for the L-Mount system, starting with the Aurora 85mm f/1.4, a portrait prime with autofocus (a rarity for Sirui) and weighing just 504g.

The Sirui Aurora 85mm lens is already available for several mount systems – and L-Mount is next. (Image credit: Sirui)

Affordable glass incoming

The Aurora is already available in Nikon Z, Sony E and Fujifilm X mount variants at an RRP of $499 / £456 / AU$763, which is exceedingly affordable for such a fast full-frame prime. And with most of Sirui’s lenses being relatively cheap, the company’s addition to the L-Mount Alliance looks like great news for thrifty L-Mount camera owners. In addition to still photography-focussed lenses like the Aurora, Sirui makes a wide line of cinema lenses, so L-Mount filmmakers may have some new high-quality glass available to them before too long.

Sirui disclosed the news about the imminent arrival of the L-Mount Aurora in a Facebook post, without confirming a release date. However, with the post also claiming that other Sirui autofocus lenses will join L-Mount before the end of 2025, it doesn’t sound like we’ll have too long to wait.

Now that Sirui is part of the L-mount Alliance, what L-mount versions of Sirui lenses do you hope to see?

