The much-loved Canon EOS R6 Mark II plummets to an all-time low price

Rumours of a Mark III Canon EOS R6 are seriously heating up, and that means we're now seeing great deals on the Mark II model. Right now, you can pick up the Canon EOS R6 Mark II at Amazon for only £1,799 (was £2,499).
The last time we covered a discount on this product was in October, and the price at that time was £1,999. A further £200 discount sees this very capable full-frame camera drop to a seriously impressive record low.
In our review, we described the camera as "a full-frame professional workhorse that doesn’t skip a beat" and Canon's most popular full-frame camera in 2024. Get all this for less thanks to a limited-time deal at Amazon.
Today's best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal
At launch, the EOS R6 Mark II would set you back almost $2,500. The latest price break brings that down by a full $700 and is by far the lowest price we've ever seen. It's only for the body, though, so you'll also need something like the 24-105mm F4-7.1 STM lens to go with it.
In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we gave the mirrorless camera an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. That might have been two years ago, but this is still a very capable and forward-looking hybrid camera.
Photography enthusiasts who want the very latest tech might want to wait around for the rumored Mark III, but there are no confirmed reports of when that will appear. The upgrade also doesn't seem to be a significant one, with the primary changes focusing on improved speed.
Canon makes a wide range of cameras for different needs and budgets. That's why we've got a dedicated best Canon Camera guide. This includes DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and compact models. Another of the best camera manufacturers is Sony. If you want to see what they have to offer, then head over to our Best Sony Camera guide.
