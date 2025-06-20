I've been shooting with Nikon cameras for many years now. My current model, the full-frame Z6 II, works a charm for both personal and professional work. However, there's another camera system that is slowly tempting me to switch out – Sony's.

I recently used the fabulous Sony A7R V to conduct a new Sony lens test, and it's the camera I have my eye on, especially given recent price reductions. The full-frame mirrorless camera can be had for $3,598 at Adorama in the US, and just £3,127 at WEX Video in the UK.

That's a record low price in the UK, and just $100 off the previous low price in the US – not bad given the current tariffs-impacted market.

It's the A7R V's high-resolution 61MP sensor and superb autofocus skills that make it such an attractive package, but there's something beyond the camera itself that has me considering switching systems.

Today's best Sony A7R V price in the US

Sony A7R V: was $3,898 now $3,598 at Adorama $300 off: Not the lowest price I've seen for the A7R V, but only $100 shy of that, which makes this a decent deal in today's tariffs-impacted market. As usual at Adorama, there are various bundles to choose from, some of which throw in extras for no additional cost, such as the 'Included Value' bundle with memory card, bag and additional battery, or the 'External Flash Kit' which includes a Flashpoint flashgun. Also available at B&H Photo

Today's best Sony A7R V price in the UK

Sony A7R V: was £3,999 now £3,127 at Wex Photo Video Sony has reduced the original price of the A7R V from £3,999 to £3,327 on its own UK store, but at the time of writing it's out of stock. So it's great news then that the camera can be picked up for even less at WEX, with a £200 cashback further reducing the price to £3,127. That's a record-low price from an approved dealer.

The Sony A7R V with the new 50-150mm F2 GM – a ridiculously good lens worth switching systems for, especially when paired with a high resolution camera like the A7R V (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Despite being launched all the way back at the end of 2022, the Sony A7R V remains one of the best mirrorless cameras money can buy. 61MP stills, 8-stops of image stabilization, smart subject detection autofocus – it's a complete package.

What's more, Sony's lens designers are on fire right now, delivering a string of superb world-first optics, the latest of which is the new Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM.

In my review of the 50-150mm lens, I said it was a lens worth switching systems for, and that's especially true when pairing it with the high-resolution Sony A7R V.

Yes, Sony's lens is super pricey, as is the equally impressive FE 28-70mm F2 GM. However, as a Nikon photographer I've always been slightly envious of Sony users due to the sheer number of third party lenses that are available in addition to Sony's own.

The likes of Viltrox, which makes excellent low-cost alternative lenses such as the 135mm F1.8, start with Sony E-mount before making its lenses available in other mounts, if at all.

Yes, of all the full-frame cameras I've used, Sony models are the ones that enjoy the widest choice of lenses. And when you have the A7R V's 61MP and excellent autofocus skills to play with, there's nothing that can stop you.

If I was starting out from scratch, I think Sony would be the system I'd opt for. But even as someone invested in another system, I'm tempted to make the switch with the A7 R V.