Where to buy the Fujifilm X-E5: the best retailers for preorders in the US and UK

The brand new Fujifilm X-E5 has just been unveiled and several retailers are already stocking this gorgeous new mirrorless camera.

I've rounded up where to buy the Fujifilm X-E5 in both the US and UK just down below. Note that the camera launches at a price of $1,699 / £1,299, and preorders are now officially open for a prospective launch date of August 28th.

Fujifilm also launched a new XF 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens alongside the X-E5. The pair are available as a kit for $1,899 / £1,549, which is arguably better value than the body only, considering the lens alone will cost $499 / £399 when it becomes available separately later in November.

As an overview, the X-E5 is an interchangeable mirrorless camera that offers all of the brand's latest tech in a retro body that's extremely reminiscent of the Fujifilm X100VI compact camera. As a result, it's sure to be extremely popular. Recent Fujifilm launches have focused on more niche appeal products, but the X-E5 definitely has mass market appeal. A gorgeous retro body, the latest 40MP APS-C sensor, and now the option to pair it with any X-Mount lens you want.

I've attached an overview of the camera just down below. Stay tuned for TechRadar's full review shortly, and in the meantime, check out our Fujifilm X-E5 vs Fujifilm X100VI page and our camera editor Tim's first impressions of the X-E5 when he had a chance to take the camera for a spin in Valencia.

Where to buy the Fujifilm X-E5

Will the Fujifilm X-E5 sell out?

Probably, but take my word with a pinch of salt. I recently predicted that both the Fujifilm X-Half and the Fujifilm GFX100RF would sell out at launch, but neither of these cameras did. With that said, however, orders on the GFX100RF were discontinued recently due to tariffs, and the Fujifilm X-E5 definitely has wider appeal than either of these cameras.

I suspect a lot of people have been interested in the Fujifilm X100VI but have been put off by the compact's lack of interchangeable lenses. Because of that, it's not exactly a stretch to predict that the Fujifilm X-E5 is sure to be a popular choice.

I also think it's generally good advice these days to preorder a Fujifilm camera on launch if you're keen. Availability can be limited and the brand rarely offers price cuts on its cameras; even for those that are several years old. The brand also seems to have been disproportionately affected by the tariffs recently so it's been incredibly difficult to predict availability on certain models.

Fujifilm X-E5: what you need to know

(Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

Similar design to the X100VI but with interchangeable lenses

2.36m-dot EVF

Available from August 28th in 2 colors, priced $1,699 / £1,299

On the surface, the new X-E5 looks erringly similar to the incredibly popular X100VI. In fact, the cameras share many similar specs, including the 40MP APSC-C sensor, support for 6K 30p video, and the X-Processor 5 engine complete with subject detection autofocus modes and the now-famous film recipes.

The main difference between the two cameras, however, is that the Fujifilm X-E5 is an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera rather than a compact. That means no fixed lens, and the X-E5 also only features an electronic viewfinder rather than the dual OVF / EVF setup on the X100VI.

The X-E5 trades the X100VI's almost impossibly small 23mm fixed f/2 lens for any number of the X-Mount's vast range of lenses. You get that added versatility here, with the trade-off being that no standalone X-Mount lens offers as wider an aperture as the f/2 on the X100VI in such a small package.

If you're already a Fujifilm user with an array of X-Mount lenses, however, then the X-E5 feels like a no-brainer for an upgrade. You not only get the latest sensor and specs under the hood, but the camera also features some lovely modern Fujifilm touches like physical controls for both film simulations and aspect ratio selection.