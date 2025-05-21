The Fujifilm X-E5 could be landing in June – will it fix the X-E4’s minimalist mistakes?

The Fujiiflm X-E4 divided opinion. Will the X-E5 get it right?

Fujifilm X-E5 rumored to be launching in June

News comes four years after the release of the X-E4

X-E4 received mixed reviews for its minimalist approach

With retro looks and tactile controls, Fujifilm’s early X-E cameras gained an enthusiastic following. But when the X-E4 launched in 2021, it split opinion. Praised for its compact style, fans of the series felt that Fujifilm had stripped away too many features. Now, fresh rumors suggest its successor is set to land next month. Many will be hoping it rights those minimalist wrongs.

According to Fuji Rumors – a reliable industry source – the Fujifilm X-E5 is due to make its debut in June. While Fujifilm hasn’t officially confirmed the model’s existence, news of a summer launch doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Talk of the new model’s imminent arrival has been circulating since late last year.

The big question is what approach Fujifilm will take with the X-E5. Back in December, we touted it as one of the most exciting cameras of 2025. Since then, we’ve learnt nothing substantive about its specs. There have been no major online leaks, which is unusual for a camera that’s deep into development.

In the absence of anything concrete, we can only speculate about what the X-E5 will look like – and what we want to see from Fujifilm’s comeback camera.

What the X-E5 needs to get right

On paper, the X-E4 had the makings of a winner: it inherited the 26MP X-Trans sensor and X-Processor 4 from Fujifilm’s more expensive X-mount cameras. It also retained the compact proportions and attractive rangefinder styling of previous versions. But the physical execution proved divisive. In pursuit of minimalism, Fujifilm removed a lot of the physical controls found on the X-E3.

Gone were the rear control dial, AF lever and flash, plus a few buttons. Fujifilm ditched the grip, too. With no in-body image stabilization or weather-sealing either, many felt that the X-E4 prioritized style over substance. Critics pointed to the lack of dual SD card slots as evidence that the X-E4 wasn’t a tool for serious photographers. All of which was harder to justify with a body-only launch price of $850 / £799 / AU$1,399.

When the X-T30 II launched in November 2021, it looked like much better value. In a telling indictment of the X-E4’s shortcomings, Fujifilm stopped X-E4 production after just a couple of years. Ironically, the resulting rarity of the model actually drove its price up.

Against that background, the X-E5 has two jobs to do: win back favor among Fujifilm enthusiasts and re-establish the position of X-E series in the maker’s mirrorless line-up.

The former doesn’t have to be difficult. Looking at online comments, the formula for success needs to include the reintroduction of certain physical controls, including the rear dial and a built-in grip. Other common wishlist items are a high-res EVF, a bigger battery and a 40MP APS-C sensor. In-body image stabilization would really sweeten the deal.

That spec sheet would signal a clear shift back towards the enthusiast roots of the X-E series. In reality, it’s unlikely that we’ll see all of those features on the new camera, but it’s not a fools bet to suggest that Fujifilm will pitch the X-E5 as a proper photographer’s camera. Especially with the X-M5 now catering for videographers.

If Fujiiflm can inject the X-E5 with enough substance while keeping its analog charisma intact, it could be one of the sleeper hits of the year. Then it simply needs to make enough units to meet the inevitable demand. Rest assured, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Fujifilm announcements and rumors over the next few weeks.