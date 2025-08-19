Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, August 19 (game #800).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #801) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CANDY CANE

CAROUSEL

CEILING FAN

CROOK

ZEBRA

KNITTING NEEDLES

CROCHET HOOK

BARBER POLE

YIN-YANG SYMBOL

CROWBAR

PIANO KEYS

CHOPSTICKS

CLAVES

DOMINO

SKI POLES

LAZY SUSAN

NYT Connections today (game #801) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Monochrome items

Monochrome items GREEN: Two of a kind

Two of a kind BLUE: Staring at these will make you dizzy

Staring at these will make you dizzy PURPLE: Bend at the end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #801) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS

GREEN: PAIRS OF RODS

BLUE: THINGS THAT ROTATE ABOUT A VERTICAL AXIS

PURPLE: RODS THAT CURVE AT ONE END

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #801) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #801, are…

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS DOMINO, PIANO KEYS, YIN-YANG SYMBOL, ZEBRA

DOMINO, PIANO KEYS, YIN-YANG SYMBOL, ZEBRA GREEN: PAIRS OF RODS CHOPSTICKS, CLAVES, KNITTING NEEDLES, SKI POLES

CHOPSTICKS, CLAVES, KNITTING NEEDLES, SKI POLES BLUE: THINGS THAT ROTATE ABOUT A VERTICAL AXIS BARBER POLE, CAROUSEL, CEILING FAN, LAZY SUSAN

BARBER POLE, CAROUSEL, CEILING FAN, LAZY SUSAN PURPLE: RODS THAT CURVE AT ONE END CANDY CANE, CROCHET HOOK, CROOK, CROWBAR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Occasionally, Connections throw us a curveball – and today was one of those days, with 16 tiles of random items from a BARBER POLE to YIN-YANG SYMBOL.

As is often the case with these kinds of Connections I suffered temporary word blindness and failed to see a single link.

My mistake was putting together KNITTING NEEDLES and CROCHET HOOK with CHOPSTICKS and CANDY CANE, my thinking being they are all kinds of sticks.

Taking a deep breath I began to see some more promising patterns and got THINGS THAT ROTATE ABOUT A VERTICAL AXIS mainly because of LAZY SUSAN, an object I love as it sounds like such an insulting thing to call a revolving plate.

Magically, what was once confusing all made sense, a glorious feeling of enlightenment that is one of the biggest joys of Connections.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, August 19, game #800)

YELLOW: QUITE THE TALKER BLABBERMOUTH, CHATTERBOX, PRATTLER, WINDBAG

BLABBERMOUTH, CHATTERBOX, PRATTLER, WINDBAG GREEN: FORTIFIED WINES MARSALA, PORT, SHERRY, VERMOUTH

MARSALA, PORT, SHERRY, VERMOUTH BLUE: ___ ROCK CLASSIC, LITTLE, PLYMOUTH, THE

CLASSIC, LITTLE, PLYMOUTH, THE PURPLE: STARTING WITH WAYS TO MOVE QUICKLY DARTMOUTH, DASHBOARD, FLYWHEEL, RUSHMORE