The Xbox Developer Direct 2026 showcase has been announced and will air on January 22

The broadcast will feature new trailers for Fable and Forza Horizon 6

A new look at Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation will also be revealed

Xbox has announced its Developer Direct 2026 showcase will take place later this month and offer new looks at some of the company's most anticipated games.

The first major gaming presentation of the year is scheduled to air on January 22, 2026, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT and can be watched live on Xbox's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

According to the Xbox Wire post, this year's broadcast will bring viewers news, new gameplay, and insights from development teams working on upcoming titles.

The show will feature two games from Playground Games, with the UK studio expected to offer a first extended look at Fable and debut a gameplay trailer for Forza Horizon 6.

Fable is set to launch sometime this year, but the upcoming deep dive will give player a first look at "some stunning new gameplay", as well as the game's core themes, which include choices, consequences, drama action, and more.

Playground Games will showcase the next Forza game in an open-world gameplay trailer, which will also include reveals of new features.

"Fittingly for Xbox’s 25th anniversary year, that includes the return of some of our most legendary franchises, which rub shoulders with a brand new title from one of Japan’s most beloved studios," Xbox said.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This title is Beast of Reincarnation, which was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase last year, and is developed by Game Freak.

The studio will share new details about the action role-playing game's (RPGs) protagonist Emma and her "innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with her canine companion, Koo."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.