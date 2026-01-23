Forza Horizon 6 was showcased for the first time at the most recent Xbox Developer Direct

Big changes include revamps to career progression, and creative EventLab tools

Some users online, however, have expressed concern over potential generative AI usage

Playground Games just showed off Forza Horizon 6 for the first time during the January 22 Xbox Developer Direct showcase and it's looking like everything I could've wanted from an open-world racer set in Japan.

Firstly, it turns out that prior leaks were indeed accurate - Forza Horizon 6 is launching on May 19 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. A Premium Edition offers four days' early access, and a PS5 version is coming sometime this year.

As for the flagship car (what you'll see on the box), it's a choice pick. This time, Playground Games has partnered with Toyota Gazoo Racing to present the 2025 GR GT Prototype as the game's cover car.

The Developer Direct showing makes Forza Horizon 6 look very promising, so I've picked out three things I'm particularly excited about with this long-awaited new entry. That said, there have already been concerns about the developer potentially making use of generative AI tools for some in-game artwork.

That'd be heart-breaking if true, because Forza Horizon 6 is otherwise looking like a tremendous return to form after the divisive Forza Horizon 5.

A career reset

One simple change to Forza Horizon 6's career progression makes all the difference for me. In the previous game, Forza Horizon 5, the player is already treated like racing royalty, carrying over our mastery of the festival in Forza Horizon 4. It just felt a bit hollow; we were just there for the laughs, there was no real growth or progression to be had.

Forza Horizon 6 changes this. We're basically back at square one here, in Japan as a tourist and racing enthusiast, eager to join the Horizon Festival to show off our skills. It's a small thing to be sure, but such a refreshing change that places renewed importance on upgrading your festival wristband and participating in big spectacle showcase events.

I just hope that car collection progression will be eased up, too. I've talked before about how much I dislike the series' Wheelspin system. Getting new, expensive cars once every half an hour is a bit much, and makes it really hard to settle into a favorite when you're being handed the keys to new rides so frequently.

EventLab overhaul

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios / Playground Games)

Playground Games appears to be making huge improvements to EventLab - its suite of in-game creative tools for the Forza Horizon series. Player houses and garages are now EventLab environments, allowing us to decorate our rooms and display our favorite cars in new and creative ways.

A couple of other improvements I'm really excited about also involve EventLab. The feature can now be accessed anywhere on the map, at any time. Additionally, EventLab can be used in a multiplayer environment, and we can see in the Developer Direct what appears to be real-time editing while another player drives. It looks more seamless and accessible than ever.

The big addition in Forza Horizon 6, though, at least when it comes to EventLab, is the Estate. Essentially a massive blank canvas to start with, this is a dedicated EventLab space that you can build up any way you like. I'm already thinking of setting up a racetrack set around a tiny Japanese village. The possibilities seem excitingly endless here.

Car meets look better than ever

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios / Playground Games)

Inspired by Japan's legendary Daikoku Parking Area, a melting pot for car enthusiasts and street racers alike, car meets in Forza Horizon 6 sound like a huge improvement. They're a fully social activity now, with decidedly low stakes.

Players seem to be able to get together in these areas on the map, take in the sights of each others' cars and player characters, challenge one another to races, and even purchase custom rides from one another.

One huge AI concern

There's a lot to be excited about with Forza Horizon 6, then. But there could be one seriously bad apple that spoils the whole bunch.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, Playground Games is being accused of featuring AI-generated art in Forza Horizon 6. Folks on Twitter are pointing at one piece of artwork in particular that features prominently on the side of a building.

The art does bear some of the tell-tale signs of AI-generated imagery. A nonsensical overabundance of small details (in this case awkwardly placed gears the central character is adorned with), and an oversaturated color palette that holds no regard for basic color theory. For my two cents, it doesn't really look like something a professional artist would whip up.

Playground Games is yet to confirm the usage of generative AI in Forza Horizon 6. However, parent company Microsoft has been outspoken in its desire to use the deeply controversial technology.

The thing is, if the art linked above does indeed turn out to be AI-generated, it likely won't be the only instance of it in the game. I want to be excited for Forza Horizon 6; it's truly looking like a brilliant return to form for the series. But it'll be much tougher to be enthusiastic about the game if it is indeed putting reliance on generative AI tools.

