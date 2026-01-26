Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan has talked about the company's PS5 release strategy

Xbox has talked a bit more about its release strategy for PlayStation 5, going so far as to admit things could be smoother on that front.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Xbox Game Studios boss Craig Duncan went into detail about the success of the publisher's endeavors on Sony's machine, highlighting Forza Horizon 5 as a particularly impressive standout.

"Forza Horizon 5, which launched on PS5 last year, did really, really well," Duncan said. "It helped the community around that game grow – it gives everybody more people to play with. For me, this strategy is really about how we can have our games reach as many people as they can."

Xbox Game Studios released a number of its titles on PS5 last year. Games like Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 arrived on the console on the same day as the Xbox and PC versions. Some weren't so fortunate, though, with the likes of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5 at a later date.

This will also be true of Forza Horizon 6, which is coming to Xbox and PC on May 19, 2026. However, a PS5 release is expected later this year, with no concrete date specified at the time of writing. This also doesn't line up with the launches of both Fable and Kiln, which are planned to come to PS5 the same day as other platforms.

Duncan explained why this might be the case, saying: "There's always development realities about when these projects start – how big a team is, and what plans we have at the start of development...

"Sometimes we are inconsistent. You see some games in one place, some games in multiple places. Just know that we're going to work on that, and we're going to try and be more consistent with what we do."

