Director of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, Naoki Hamaguchi, has spoken about the series going multiplatform

He stresses that going multiplatform "will not in any way lower the quality of the third installment"

Part 3 is largely speculated to launch in 2027 or 2028

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi has spoken about the upcoming finale of the remake trilogy, as well as the impact of a potential multiplatform release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Switch 2.

Speaking to Automaton, Hamaguchi noted the concern about the remake series shifting to a multiplatform release. "However," he said, noting the strong reception of both the Xbox Series and Switch 2 versions of the games, "our decision to go multiplatform with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will not in any way lower the quality of the third installment. Our development structure simply doesn’t work that way to begin with."

Hamaguchi goes on to talk about various optimizations for each platform, highlighting the use of Game-Key Cards on Switch 2 in order to download the full game to the console without compromise. He also references the Switch 2's "ample memory" which makes the platform even more viable for the trilogy.

Hamaguchi then confirms that PC is serving as the development team's lead platform, while going on to explain that: "when adapting the game for each platform, simply lowering quality across the board isn’t necessarily the solution, because this can compromise the intended visual expression. That’s why we make sure to review everything by eye and fine-tune so that each port matches the original vision."

The full interview is really worth a read; Hamaguchi does a great job of explaining the benefits and processes of multiplatform development in a very easily understandable manner.

So far, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, has been lauded for the quality of its ports across PC, Xbox, and Switch 2. I don't expect that to change with the third entry even if Square Enix plans to launch the game across all major platforms on day one - thus ditching the PlayStation timed exclusivity of Remake and Rebirth.

