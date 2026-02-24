Capcom was initially "skeptical" about Resident Evil Requiem's performance on Nintendo Switch 2

Director Koshi Nakanishi says Capcom "had to do a triple take" when they discovered how well it ran

He adds: "It all worked so smoothly that we decided to just go ahead with the game as-is and make it for the system"

Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi has revealed that Capcom was initially "skeptical" about the game's Nintendo Switch 2 performance, but was pleasantly surprised.

The next mainline Resident Evil game finally launches this week, and alongside a traditional PlayStation, Xbox, and PC release, Requiem will also be coming to Switch 2.

Requiem is a graphically demanding game, so there have been doubts as to how well the game will perform on the handheld at launch. Capcom initially also had the same doubts, according to the game's director, but was proved wrong by the "ease" with which it ran.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 system has improved graphical specs, so we wondered if Requiem could run on it — and it did, with ease," Nakanishi said in a new Creator's Voice episode on YouTube.

"When we, the development team, first saw it in our hands, we were skeptical too, so we had to do a triple take."

He continued: "We thought to ourselves, 'Oh, is this really running on Nintendo Switch 2?' It all worked so smoothly that we decided to just go ahead with the game as-is and make it for the system. With specs like these in handheld mode, it looks great."

TechRadar's Josephine Watson previewed the demo of Resident Evil Requiem and was also impressed by the Nintendo Switch 2's performance, writing how "both first-person and third-person perspectives were clear and crisp, cutscenes are smooth and suspenseful, and the controls felt natural and comfortable; a good start."

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

In case you missed it, physical copies are already in the hands of some players, and leaks have been spreading online. To protect yourself from the threat of spoilers, you can download the Google Chrome No Spoilers extension, allowing you mute keywords and blur video thumbnails and titles related to Resident Evil Requiem.

