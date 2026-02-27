Nintendo has advised Switch 2 users to download Resident Evil Requiem 's day-one patch before playing

The patch is said to contain "several fixes"

The fixes weren't disclosed, but we hope the patch addresses the frame rate issues TRG encountered on Switch 2

Nintendo has suggested that Switch 2 players install Resident Evil Requiem's day-one patch before returning to Racoon City.

The newest Resident Evil game has finally launched today for PC and consoles, but those playing on Nintendo Switch 2 may want to think about downloading the game's day-one patch first.

"The 'Day 1 Patch' (Ver. 1.1.0)

containing several fixes has been released. Please be sure to apply the 'Day 1 Patch' before playing the game," Nintendo said in an official post.

Nintendo didn't provide the details on which issues will be addressed in the patch, but we suspect they could include some minor performance issues TechRadar Gaming came across when playing on the console.

While Requiem performs well overall, Gaming Editor Dashiell Wood did encounter some frame rate dips, particularly during Leon's sections.

Resident Evil Requiem review after 20 hours: time to let go of the past? - YouTube Watch On

"Basically any time where you're playing as Leon is going to range from 'a bit rough' to (in very few instances) 'almost unplayable' thanks to a very jagged frame rate." he wrote.

"30 frames per second (fps) is the target, but by my eyes Leon's segments hover around the 20fps mark at best."

"In an early sniping segment that has you taking out enemies from afar rendering such a large area seems to push the Switch 2 to the max, and I actually missed a handful of shots thanks to the dire frame rate leading to a few frustrating game over screens."

If you're thinking about picking up the game today on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Switch 2, or PC, check out TechRadar Gaming's full Resident Evil Requiem review.

