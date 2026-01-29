Resident Evil Requiem now has a special edition microSD card for the Nintendo Switch 2

The Resident Evil Requiem Special Edition microSD Express Card will feature 512GB

Preorders are now live and cost $139.99 / £131.69

Resident Evil Requiem launches next month, and if you're planning to play it on the Nintendo Switch 2, you can now preorder a Special Edition microSD Express Card inspired by the game.

As reported by My Nintendo News, Play Asia has revealed the Resident Evil Requiem Special Edition microSD Express Card, which is scheduled to release on February 27, the same day the game launches.

The Powin Premier Express microSD card has 512GB of storage, which is big enough to store Resident Evil Requiem and a bunch of other Switch 2 titles, and features Resident Evil's Umbrella Corporation logo on the front.

"Powin, in collaboration with Capcom, launches the Resident Evil 9 Special Edition microSD Express 512GB memory card, a dream item for gamers with its ultra-fast performance and exclusive design," the description reads.

Preorders are now live at Play Asia and will cost $139.99 / £131.69.

The card is a bit more expensive than regular 512GB microSD Express Cards that you can find elsewhere.

Amazon is selling them for $80 right now, but if you're a Resident Evil fan and don't mind dropping the extra cash on the special edition design, it seems like a neat little collectible to have.

Resident Evil Requiem is less than a month away and will also be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

TechRadar Gaming has already played the first four hours, and it's looking to be the "finest entry in the long-running survival horror series so far", according to gaming editor Dashiell Wood.

