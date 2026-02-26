How to turn your home office into a Resident Evil Safe Room in time for Requiem

Work doesn't always need to be a world of survival horror

A selection of Resident Evil themed gear in a home office
Resident Evil is easily my favorite gaming series of all time. And while it wasn't the first video game I played, the 1996 original was the game that got me into gaming properly, obsessively. Since then, I've read the books, devoured the comics, and completed every RE game - yes, I even rented the nightmare that is Dead Aim back in the day.

With tomorrow's release of Resident Evil Requiem (it's pre-loaded, I can't wait), I've crafted a set-up to transform your home office into a safe room.

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

