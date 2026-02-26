Resident Evil is easily my favorite gaming series of all time. And while it wasn't the first video game I played, the 1996 original was the game that got me into gaming properly, obsessively. Since then, I've read the books, devoured the comics, and completed every RE game - yes, I even rented the nightmare that is Dead Aim back in the day.

With tomorrow's release of Resident Evil Requiem (it's pre-loaded, I can't wait), I've crafted a set-up to transform your home office into a safe room.

From essentials like this Umbrella Corp office chair to RE gifts, gadgets, and gear like the RPD coaster set and the Redfield-inspired 'Made in Heaven' pad for making notes at work (or leaving cryptic clues and parting words, it's up to you).

While I haven't included a typewriter to save your progress - they're notoriously bad for getting online - I did pick out this typewriter pen holder that's a bit more practical for your home office.

And here's a lockpick. It might handy if you, the master of unlocking, take it with you.