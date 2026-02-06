Create a totally rad 80s workspace with my 36 home office finds

I love the 80s style of my youth, with its ultra-colorful, carefree attitude. So, I've picked out some great 1980s-themed home office gear, from gadgets and decor to furniture to bring back the vibe.

I've included a blend of 80s executive chic - mainstays like the Filofax Original Organizer and the Rolodex - alongside classic Sottsass-inspired Memphis Design and Bacterio home office gear like this mouse mat and business card holder. So, whether you're Patrick Bateman or Zack Morris, there's something here for every 1980s obsessive.

But my absolute favorite find is this NES-styled 8BitDo mouse. What I would've done for one of these as a kid...

Check out all my picks below. And if you're already rocking some 80s classic home office gear, I'd love to know what's on your desk right now.