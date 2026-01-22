Is there anything worse than a boring office chair? When it comes to work, I'm not sure there is. Nothing saps away my motivation more than a humdrum desk seat.

As someone who reviews the best office chairs for a living, I've seen a lot of different styles when it comes to home office furniture - but the chairs at IKEA are some of the most eye-catching I've come across.

Yes, comfort and ergonomics are always top of my list (after all, I'm sitting on it for eight-hours plus every day). But right beneath that is the design.

Alright, style is subjective, so what I've done is comb the site to find the office chairs that combine strong ergonomic features like adjustable lumbar support with a variety of unique styles to suit your individual workspace and workflow.

MARKUS office chair: $299.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ A classic in the office chair world, the Markus is a stylish high-back office chair with a bold silhouette, while packing in lumbar support, adjustable synchronized tilt tension, and lockable casters. I always check warranties for any investment in an office chair to make sure I'm getting a good deal, and this one includes a very welcome 10-year guarantee.

LÖPARBANA gaming & office chair: $179.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ Billed as a gaming chair, but more than suitable for home offices, this budget model may not be packed with features, but has a contoured backrest, adjustable headrest cushion, and synchronized tilt tension. With its stripped back, metal piping frame, it's ideal for those who don't want office furniture that dominates the room.

GRÖNFJÄLL office chair: $529.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ With its broad, curved headrest and leather neck cushion, I'd pitch this as an executive-style office chair for business users - IKEA even notes it's ideal for power naps. I like the ergonomics on offer here, featuring adjustable lumbar support, seat depth, headrest, and 3D armrests for fine-tuning comfort.

JÄRVFJÄLLET office chair: $399.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ Designed for offices, this eye-catching chair has a padded foam seat for comfort, quilted in grain leather that "a darker tone and fine patina" as it ages. The cooling mesh backrest encourages airflow - and I generally find these are the more comfortable choice for all-day sitting at work. Ergonomic features are broad, including adjustable lumbar support, seat depth, headrest, and 2D armrests.

STYRSPEL gaming & office chair: $399.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This chair has a simple, streamlined design - but it comes in five different colors to suit your home office style. The all-mesh design encourages greater airflow, making it better for long periods of sitting, and there's more adjustability here than I expected at first glance. That includes an adjustable lumbar support, headrest, and seat depth, which are essential for accommodating a broad range of users. What I especially like with this design is that the armrests are attached to the backrest, so they follow you as you recline.

GRUPPSPEL gaming & office chair: $449.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This sleek leather-bound office chair boasts a fin design across both its adjustable headrest and accommodating height-adjustable backrest. Other key features include the 3D armrests (they move in three directions), synchronized tilt tension, and four-position tilt lock.