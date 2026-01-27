Obsessed with maintaining a tidy workspace? Me too. That's why I've been scouring the home office gear at IKEA to find the most stylish items that save space and help organize all my stationery without spending more than $50 on anything.

Straight away, I found the Elloven monitor stand with drawer for $29.99. Most monitor risers don't have a proper drawer, so that immediately caught my eye.

I also liked the style of this turquoise LED monitor light for $24.99, which rather than take up space on the desktop, hangs over your monitor while you work.

And for the clutter you can't see, this compact Uppatvind air purifier for $49.99 helps keep the air clear in your workspace. Check out all 15 picks below for more organization solutions that keep your workspace clutter-free and look great doing it.

ELLOVEN monitor stand with drawer: $29.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ A monitor stand is one of those essentials to keep your screen or laptop at eye-level. I see a lot of these without any real storage, so if you're anything like me, this is a must-have - a riser with a built-in drawer. It's available in black or white.

LENNART drawer unit: $19.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This is a good deal if you're looking for home office storage without breaking the bank. It has an airy white metal frame with three mesh drawers that won't dominate the room, and 22-inches tall, should sit neatly under most desks.

LAGERGÅNG LED monitor lamp: $24.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ Resting above the monitor, this dimmable LED desk lamp is a space-saver for your desk - and it's a subtle turquoise that gives it a more stylish feel than your standard desk lights.

HAVREHOJ Tablet holder: $14.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ At this price, you can't really go wrong with this tablet holder that's both tilt and height-adjustable. What caught my eye about the design here is that there's a hook at the back where you can hang your headphones.

HARVMATTA letter tray: $27.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This four-tier letter tray blends organization and space-saving in one. It's a tidy, unfussy design fit for any home office, with a metal frame and cork interiors on the pull-out trays.

DRÖNJÖNS desk organizer: $17.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ I love the light, mesh metal design of this desktop organizer. It's super-clean and compartmentalized to hold papers, stationery, with a useful shelf and small drawer suitable for the likes of cables and USB pen drives.

DRÖNJÖNS magazine file - 2-pack: $12.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This two-pack upright file holder is a useful way to keep magazines and documents secure without taking up too much space. Design-wise, it pairs nicely with the desk organizer above.

BRUNBÅGE LED desk lamp with storage: $29.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a more traditional desk lamp that retains that IKEA style, this is a lovely pick. It's LED, dimmable, in a subtle turquoise. What seals the deal is that the base has a built-in pen pot and a mobile phone holder. I was torn between this desk lamp and this Tertial desk lamp, which clamps to the side of your desk to save space. Both great picks.

SKÅDIS pegboard: $29.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This pegboard offers an idea way to make more space on your desk. IKEA has a range of accessories to pair with this pegboard, including hooks, shelves, storage baskets, and containers. There's also this free-standing version if you don't want to hang anything on the wall.

ALEX drawer organizer: $9.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ I love a good drawer organizer - if you'd seen the wild mess that used to exist in my desk drawer, you'd understand. This pressed felt model has one main compartment, with four smaller ones, designed to keep your items organized.

FÖRSÄSONG 15-inch under-desk cable management tray: $9.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ I find cable management is always an issue when maintaining a tidy workspace. This model clamps under the desk - so no drilling or DIY needed - with enough space for a power strip.

YUPPIENALLE phone holder: $0.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ At under a dollar, this is a mega-deal. Alright, it might not save loads of space, but it'll keep your cell safe and in an upright position (in both portrait and landscape). And I love that it has a keyring for taking with you when you're in the office.

LÅNESPELARE desk cup holder: $16.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ This clamp-on desk holder has two major benefits for me - it keeps the desk clear (and free of all those coffee stain rings), and also keeps liquids away from all your home office gear.

NORDMÄRKE 3-port USB charger: $29.99 at IKEA Read more Read less ▼ With so many devices laying around, this is a simple way to keep them charged while you work. It caught my eye because, as it's made with a cork outer wing, according to IKEA, it can also be built into a worktop surface.